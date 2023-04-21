17 Beachy Rompers and Jumpsuits to Lounge in This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What better summer outfit is there than a cute romper or a jumpsuit? The lightweight, breezy and beachy varieties are our absolute favorites to wear on hot summer days and nights. They can keep you cool, they’re easy to wear, and unlike dresses, they generally won’t cause as much annoying chafing!

We adore both of these all-in-one ensembles, so we’ve been looking out for the best casual styles you can lounge around in. The simplicity of our picks also makes them versatile, so if you want to style them up for a night out, you totally can! We’re officially calling these pieces our uniforms for the summer — and you can shop all of our top picks below!

Short Rompers

1. This Elan romper‘s cotton gauze fabric is great for summertime, and we adore the loose button-up collar design — $68 at Nordstrom!

2. Sporty chic rompers like this Zella style are perfect for both working out and relaxing — $69 at Nordstrom!

3. If you want to focus on shopping sustainably, this prAna romper is made from a majority of recycled materials — $99 at Nordstrom!

4. Score the ultimate easygoing surfer girl look with this adorable Billabong romper that comes in tons of color options — starting at $39 at Nordstrom!

5. Elevate your romper style with this adorable number that has beautiful cutouts on the sides — $33 at Windsor!

6. The smocked top on this DEEP SELF romper adds the perfect girly and feminine touch — starting at $33 at Amazon!

7. We love that this Yeokou romper is designed to look more like overalls, which will look perfect layered over cropped tanks for tees — $24 at Amazon!

8. If it’s extra hot outside, this strapless romper from Chang Yun is exactly what you want to be wearing — $45 at Amazon!

9. Stay looking put-together while feeling totally casual in this belted romper from Acelitt — $37 at Amazon!

Full-Length Jumpsuits

10. The breezy quality of this Treasure & Bond jumpsuit is beyond perfect for hot and sticky days — $79 at Nordstrom!

11. Shoppers say they adore the extra baggy and “cozy” fit of this FP Movement romper — $70 at Nordstrom!

12. This jersey knit jogger-style jumpsuit is extra comfy, but you can also totally dress it up — $39 at Windsor!

13. We’re completely obsessed with the silhouette the tie-waist detail creates on this loose Madewell jumpsuit — $138 at Nordstrom!

14. Reviewers claim that this Loveappella jumpsuit is the perfect travel outfit — $89 at Nordstrom!

15. You won’t find a jumpsuit that’s as loose and wide-legged as this one from ANRABESS — $33 at Amazon!

16. This YESNO wide-leg jumpsuit is a major bestseller with over 20,000 glowing reviews — $33 at Amazon!

17. You can easily dress up this PRETTYGARDEN jumpsuit for a fun summer night out with the right accessories — $38 at Amazon!

