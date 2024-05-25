Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever worn a dress and found your skin chafing, you know the pain of having thicker thighs. And while that’s totally fine and normal, it can be super irritating to have to deal with chafing issues. And if you’ve tried solutions like body glide or shorts that purport to solve the problem but still deal with it, we’ve got an easy, reliable solution for you.

Welcome to the world of Undersummers, which you can get a pair of at Amazon for just $29. They look like bike shorts, sure, but they’re much more than that. They’re much more lightweight, a bit longer than shorts you could normally wear under your dress, and most importantly, they actually keep you from chafing. If that isn’t enough to convince you to get a pair, there might be nothing that will.

These shorts come in a ton of different colors and patterns to match your skirts and dresses, but if you want, you could definitely wear them on their own as bike shorts, too. They’re insanely effective, and even cooling – you’ll want to wear them all the time since they protect your skin and give you the coverage you’ve likely been wanting when you wear a skirt or a dress.

Bottom line, these are some total game-changers if you wear skirts or dresses often. You’ll want to get a pair in every color, and they’ll change the way you approach wearing skirts in the future. Trust Us on it.

