Bike Short Season Is Back — This Seamless Pair Is Just $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been pretty vocal about our obsession with bike shorts in the past, and this year is no different. They’re comfortable, they’re cute, they’re versatile and they’re often pretty affordable too. They’re the type of fashion trend that has Us hoping they stay in style forever — and they just might!

We just spotted a fantastic pair at Walmart for only $15, and we think it might be our favorite yet. It even comes in two cute colors that are so nice for spring and summer. Not every pair has to be black! We’re so ready to rave about them, and we’re going to do just that. Keep reading for more details!

Get the Chloe Ting Seamless Bike Shorts for just $15 at Walmart!

These shorts were created by Chloe Ting, a fitness creator and influencer whose workout challenge videos on YouTube have become a phenomenon. Basically, she knows her stuff when it comes to bike (or yoga) shorts!

Apart from seeing Ting’s name, these shorts caught our eye because they’re seamless, ready to introduce some high-quality comfort into your wardrobe. They also have four-way stretch with light compression, plus a high-rise, wide, elasticized waistband for a confidence-boosting fit!

As for those two colors, your options are Soft Blue, which is very pale and powdery, and Dusty Lavender, which can match up with the flowers as they start to bloom around you. They’re both the same low price, so we wouldn’t blame you if you grabbed one of each. If anything, we’d encourage it!

Get the Chloe Ting Seamless Bike Shorts for just $15 at Walmart!

Another thing we love to see is good reviews, and these shorts have them. Shoppers say they’re “extremely comfortable” and that the material even “feels upscale.” They’re very impressed with the “amazing quality,” and they’re big fans of the versatility too! They say these shorts will “work with any outfit,” whether you’re hitting the gym, going on a walk or just hanging out!

These shorts will obviously pair well with a sports bra or workout top, but in the fashion world, they’re more than just activewear. You’ll want to try them with an oversized tee and sneakers, or with a tank and a boyfriend blazer with pointy flats or even heels! They’re be cute with booties too, and maybe a slouchy top or cropped windbreaker. The more outfits you try, the more you’ll fall in love!

Get the Chloe Ting Seamless Bike Shorts for just $15 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more by Chloe Ting here and check out other women’s activewear at Walmart here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!