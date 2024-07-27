Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Designer clothing and handbag prices have gotten out of hand over the last few years. From price hikes and everything in between, it has become harder to afford the luxury fashion vibe. But it doesn’t have to be that way. TJ Maxx is known for selling trendy, affordable clothing, and the retailer has a designer section filled with brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and more.

From decadent dresses to sleek blazers, TJ Maxx’s designer clearance section has something for every taste and aesthetic. We rounded up 13 designer pieces on clearance at TJ Maxx that will elevate your wardrobe — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This Free People No Show Plunge Bralette is an easy option that’s breathable and lightweight— was $13, now just $10!

2. Pristine and Voluminous: This Trina Turk Carolina Dress has the cutest detailing on the skirt that adds volume and character — was $130, now just $104!

3. Denim on Denim: We love these Derek Lam 10 Crosby Made In USA Ashton Utility Wide Leg Jeans because they’re so different and comes with a nifty belt — was $80, now just $64!

4. ’70s Essence: If you love halter styles, you’ll fall head over heels for this Halston Gwyneth Metallic Halter Gown. We’re obsessed with its metallic color — was $230, now just $123!

5. Plus Size-Approved: This Rachel Zoe Plus Belted Satin Dress is perfect for a day in the office or a picnic in the park — was $50, now just $40!

6. Pleats, Please: This BCBGMAXAZRIA Short Sleeve Pleated Skirt Mini Dress comes in a bright pink color that will add a pop to your summer wardrobe — was $80, now just $49!

7. Beach Vibes: We love this Cinq A Sept Trailing Orchid Greta Skirt because it’s effortless and exudes beach vacation energy — was $80, now just $49!

8. Florals: If you have a knack for wearing pretty floral prints, you’ll love this Dalia Macphee Long Sleeve Floral Burst Mini Dress — was $50, now just $40!

9. On Trend: These ALC Made In USA Halston Pants are neutral and will pair well everything in your closet — was $100, now just $54!

10. Cropped: Throw on this Theory Linen Blend Op Crop Blazer with trousers and heels for an office-ready ensemble — was $130, now just $104!

11. Mini Mini: For those who like to live in mini dresses during summer, this Walter Baker Carlita Mini Dress is right up your alley — was $40, now just $32!

12. Rosy: This Endless Rose Rosette Knit Mini Dress caught our eye because of its beautiful rosette adorned neckline — was $35, now just $10!

13. LBD Energy: This Helmut Lang Cut Out Seamless Midi Dress has a sleek cutout for a fashion-forward option — was $50, now just $40!