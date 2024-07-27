Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to shopping, most of Us would like to indulge in designer fashion, but the prices for pieces can be a bit daunting and nausea-inducing. But if you didn’t know, Marshall’s has a designer section, and it is filled with popular brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Moschino and more for a steal!

From flowy dresses to structured jeans, Marshall’s designer section has plenty of styles on clearance right now. We rounded up 13 designer pieces on clearance at Marshall’s now that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. Sleek Elegance: We love this Commando Faux Patent Leather Crop Top, because its sexy but still refined — was $40, now just $22!

2. Birds of a Feather: This Endless Rose Sequin Feather Crop Top is perfect for the maximalista who wants to make a bold statement — was $25, now just $15!

3. Pretty in Pink: This Trina Turk Marcella Sweater Dress has a pretty, eye-catching print that is sure to become a compliment magnet for you — was $130, now just $104!

4. Rainy Daze: These Vince Nia Rainboots are functional and come in a neutral cream color that works with everything in your closet — was $60, now just $48!

5. Elevated Queen: These Badgley Mischka Ileana D’orsay Flats are sophisticated and have a fashionable crystallized embellishment that will add some pizazz to your outfits — was $100, now just $54!

6. Resort Ready: This Trina Turk Happy Mini Dress uses vibrant colors and a frilly neckline for an option you’ll never want to take off — was $80, now just $64!

7. ’70s-Inspiration: Calling all bell bottom lovers! These 7 For All Mankind Mega Flare Jeans are so sleek, and they’re right up your alley — was $70, now just $38!

8. Winter Preparation: We can’t get over this Rebecca Minkoff Faux Leather And Faux Fur Oversized Moto Jacket, because it has plenty of warmth and it’s so chic — was $120, now just $50!

9. Formal Vibes: This Halston Justine Crystal Strap Mini Dress will look so cute with heels or sandals — was $150, now just $120!

10. Wedding Realness: You can throw on this Dress The Population Sam Sleeveless Jumpsuit with pumps for a refined wedding ensemble — was $80, now just $64!

11. Flutter, Flutter: This Sam Edelman Flutter Sleeve Tonal Embroidered Mini Dress comes in a bright orange color that we’re sure you’ll love — was $60, now just $48!

12. Quilting: This Blank NYC Quilted Skirt comes in denim for a sturdy, durable vibe — was $35, now just $20!

13. Parisian Chic: These Saint Laurent Made In Italy Mule Heels are simple and upscale — was $660, now just $528!