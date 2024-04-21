Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Joggers can be worn for almost any occasion when you find the right pair! They’re the type of pants we most want to live in, allowing us to take something as simple as a pair of sweats and make them look glamorous.

Whether you’re getting ready for work or gearing up to go out on the town with friends, there is a pair of joggers from our selection below that can help you achieve the perfect comfy-chic look. Scroll on to check out our picks!

1. These joggers from Metietila are made from a soft denim material that instantly makes them feel elevated — $37 at Amazon!

2. The sleek design of these cotton joggers from The Drop makes them malleable to dress up with the right styling — starting at $20 on Amazon!

3. Cargo pants are seriously trendy right now and we love the design of these bestselling joggers from Libin — starting at $28 on Amazon!

4. These jogger pants mean business and will add a polished look to any ensemble — $70 at Nordstrom!

5. These crop cargo joggers have a luminous sheen and pair well with mules — $265 at Nordstrom!

6. Go for a streetwear savvy look with these classic high-waisted joggers from GAP — $25 at Amazon!

7. Pair these athletic joggers from AJISAI with the right crop top and you’re ready to take on the town in comfy style — starting at $32 on Amazon!

8. These cargo pants from SPANX are stretchy and move with the body for maximum comfort — $138 at Nordstrom!

9. For those who need pockets to their essentials, these casual pocket joggers from Nikki Lund are right up your alley — $113 at Nordstrom!

10. These jogger pants from LIVELY are perfect for wearing all day (hence their name) — $55 at Nordstrom!

11. Keep it simple and comfy in these Beyond Yoga joggers that are amazing for everyday wear — $120 at Nordstrom!

12. These satin joggers are the perfect elevated touch to add to your spring wardrobe — $37 at Amazon!

13. For those who need an elegant, versatile pair of pants that can do it all, these high-waist bow-knot joggers are right up your alley — $33 at Amazon!

14. These satin joggers are sexy and have pockets —$36 at Amazon!

15. These sequin joggers are perfect for those who like to add a little flair to their ensembles — starting at $20 at Amazon!

16. This pair of joggers are quick drying and work well booties and heels for a rugged vibe — $30 at Amazon!

17. You’ll feel like you’re wearing sweatpants in these Bella Dahl joggers, but they look far more put together — $136 at Nordstrom!

18. For those who prefer a fashionable flair, these high waisted joggers have a cute bow detail — $20 at Amazon!

19. These high waisted joggers from Dokotoo look amazing with heels and sandals — $32 at Amazon!

