It’s almost time for summer dresses, but the surprisingly diverse amount of cuts, colors, patterns, and styles can be dizzying. It’s all too easy to find yourself in a dress that reveals too much – or too little – and makes you look like you’re wearing a particularly festive-looking sack. Fortunately, we compiled a list of loose-fitting spring dresses that will flatter your figure without hiding it completely.

No one dress works for everyone. And it can be hard to find one that works the best for you when. you’re not sure where to start. So, we’ve assembled a list that should help you find the perfect one for you. Whether you’re looking to accentuate your legs, waist, or chest, there’s something for you below.

21 of the Best Loose Spring Dresses To Flatter Your Figure

1. Laced With Love: Let the lace flow over you with this adorable floral dress with puffy sleeves – just $50!

2. Let it Rain: The aquatic vibes are pumping with this beautiful multi-toned V-neck dress – just $49!

3. Hips Don’t Lie: You’ll have an opportunity to show off those hips with this belted ruffle summer dress – just $48!

4. Top Tier: Show the world your many layers with a sleeveless halter dress with multiple layers – just $54!



5. Leggy Blonde: This little number can go casual or formal and show off plenty of leg with a deep split – just $40!

6. Classic But Not Old: Show some shoulder and curves while keeping things conservative with an ankle-long skirt – just $36!

7. Geisha Style: Get fancy with this kimono-style summer dress with a deep slit and V-neck – just $50!

8. Prettiest Flower in the Garden: We adore this attractive but simple summer dress that’ll have a smile blooming on your face – just $47.

9. Sparkle Like a Diamond: You’ll get a lot of use out of this versatile dress that is fancy enough for the club but understated enough for everyday wear – just $67!

10. Kick it Old School: Be your best June Cleaver with this cute retro dress that has us thinking of the good old days – just $38!

11. Bohemian Rhapsody: Make the world your personal Paris with this sophisticated sundress that shows off just what you want and nothing more – just $43!

12. Slither into Summer: If you like your dresses a bit more risque, this tunic dress pops with a snake print and high cut – just $36!

13. Secret Garden: Show the world your flower is in bloom with this simple and elegant floral V-neck dress – just $48!

14. Puffy Paradise: Keep cool and carry on with this flowing ruffle dress with puff sleeves – just $34!

15. Barbie Girl: Channel your inner Barbie and stay comfortable in this sassy dress – just $38!



16. Silhouette Mirage: You’re an apparition of beauty in this smokey, multi-layered dress, which pairs lacy, breathable outer layers with a simple black inner layer – just $39!

17. In Bloom: You can carry a garden with you everywhere with this modest floral-print dress – just $49!

18. Solid Color: If you’re not a fan of prints, you’ll love this understated and simple sundress – just $40!

19. Sweet But Tart: This dress might be lemon-colored, but you’ll look oh so sweet with its long puffy sleeves and revealing high cut – just $43!

20. Where It Stops, Only You Know: You choose how much you want to show off with this breezy button-down dress – just $39!

21. Golden Hour: Become one with the sunlight in this golden-hued skater dress – just $37!