Much to our dismay, many of Us have bid farewell to fully remote work schedules. Long gone are the days of rolling around your home-office in leggings and a dressy shirt, you know, just in case you get an unexpected Zoom call. Afternoons spent starting loads of laundry before meetings have come and gone now that many of Us are back into the office whether it be on a hybrid or full-time basis.

Working for home changed so many things, especially how we dressed when we were on the clock. Getting back into the swing of office-appropriate ensembles can be a little challenging that’s where the rich mom aesthetic comes in. The viral trend simplifies the hunt for comfy and chic office-approved looks. It celebrates minimalist pieces that take you everywhere from a business meeting to afternoon school pickups. From boss babe blazers to slinky tops, we’ve compiled a list of flattering office-wear looks that serve rich mom vibes. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

1. Easy, Breezy: Two-piece sets are perfect ready-made ensembles. This combo comes with a short-sleeve button-down shirt and matching trousers you’ll feel comfortable during water cooler convos with your work bestie.

2. Pretty Pastel: Spring has sprung, however, the weather is still pretty cool for many of Us. This Abercrombie & Fitch trench coat is available in a soft olive hue that looks so good during the spring.

3. Elevated Basics: White T-shirts are always a great addition to any workwear wardrobe. This butter-soft cashmere Quince find is great for pairing with jeans and loafers as well as trousers and sling-back heels.

4. Sweet Tooth: Are you a fan of Barbiecore pink? These sleek Target trousers come in four different shades, including a vibrant pink hue.

5. Girl Boss: Channel girl boss vibes with the help of this sleek jumpsuit. It comes with a luxe wrap-front bodice, a keyhole cutout and a slightly flare-leg silhouette.

6. Button Stripes: Striped collared shirts with button details are the ultimate office-approved cheat code. This A New Day find comes in three stripe shades, one with hearts and a solid black style.

7. Get Waisted: High-waist trousers nail the rich mom aesthetic and office siren style at the same time. These pleated work pants are so versatile that you can style them casually or dress them up depending on your work environment.

8. Bestselling Blazer: No workwear collection is complete without a black blazer. This Abercrombie & Fitch find is made from a luxe premium fabric and comes in black and white

9. Dipped In Dots: These eye-catching trousers have a cute polka dot print all your coworkers will compliment.

10. The More The Merrier: If your wardrobe is stocked with blazers in classic colors, opt for a more vibrant option. This Cicy Bell blazer is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and it comes in 24 shades.

11. Flowy Chiffon: This flowy top is a versatile top option you can dress up or down as the weather warms up.

12. Cuffed Up: Show a little peak of legs this spring in these chino capri pants. They have a sleek cuff you can roll down at your leisure.

13. Cropped Palazzo: Pair two of this spring’s biggest trends with these cropped Palazzo pants.

14. Totally Tweed: Serve elegance and sophistication with the help of this cropped tweed blazer.

15. Sleek Ruching: Pair this mock-neck ruched T-shirt with a blazer or a cardigan if your office is notoriously chilly.

16. Sweet Upgrade: Subtle details are all it takes to elevate a normal shirt to a sophisticated one. This emerald green option has unique front pleats.

17. Last But Not Least: Mak a statement when you step foot in the office, courtesy of this stylish vest.