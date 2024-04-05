Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ever since Meredith Blake hit the silver screen in The Parent Trap, we haven’t been able to forget her. Played by Elaine Hendrix, we’ll always remember her introducing herself to Hallie Parker (really Annie James): “Hi, I’m Meredith Blake.” We have always loved to hate her, but I think we can all agree that we’ve always secretly admired her sassy villain prowess — and most of all, her chic fashion sense. Ready to enter your villain era? Here are 17 Mereidth Blake-inspired pieces that perfectly align with the quiet luxury trend too.

Always polished head to toe in timelessly sophisticated looks, one could say that Blake was a pioneer of the quiet luxury trend. Perfectly matching her publicist-from-the-city vibe, her style was classic and stylish, leaning into black or white looks that had a slightly sultry edge. Thanks to the quiet luxury trend being at its peak, there’s no shortage of similar style options out there. Keep on reading to shop our top picks that’ll help you get Meredith Blake’s style (starting at $8!) in 2024.

1. Young and Beautiful: Look young and beautiful in this black and white polka dot dress from Target. It’s not a crime, you know — $35!

2. Villain Era: Enter your villain era in a refined way with this black and white two-piece set from Reformation — $248!

3. Classic Cowl Neck: This cute cowl-neck blouse is perfect for going from the office to happy hour — $27!

4. Take a Hike: Make your hiking outfits look just as stylish as Blake did in these stretchy black and white leggings from Beyond Yoga — $110!

5. Luxe Loungewear: We never really saw Blake in loungewear, but if we did, we know it would look something like this contrast set — was $77, now $40!

6. Pretty Puffy: Perfect for sipping martinis after a long day with your significant other, this strapless mini dress features a contrast poplin hem, a fit-and-flare silhouette and a hidden side zipper closure — $188!

7. Revenge Dress: Blake never got the chance in the movie to have a revenge dress, but if she did, we think it would’ve looked something like this sleek red mini by Norma Kamali — $255!

8. Get the Picture? With a sweetheart neckline, bodycon silhouette and short sleeves, this LBD from Revolve is giving rich step mom-chic — was $155, now $132!

9. Proud of It Babe: Be proud of showing off your figure in this body contouring dress that has a wired sweetheart neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps and a midi length — $108!

10. Ice Woman: This mini dress may have cute silk flowers sewn into it, but with its blazer style and white color, it’s giving “ice woman” — $312!

11. Can Spell the Word “You”: Y-O-U will look timeless in this tweed black and white dress from J.Crew that has a structured fit, front button-up closures and a square neckline — was $248, now $140!

12. Trophy Wife: Sport trophy wife vibes in this mini dress from Reformation that has a fitted bodice, A-line skirt and soft, stretchy cotton-spandex fabric — $148!

13. On the Vineyard: We picture Blake wearing this Audrey Hepburn-style hat that features a wide brim and silk band around the vineyard on hot California days — $100!

14. By the Pool: Perfect for sipping on an Aperol spritz by the pool or sitting beach-side on vacation, this stunning swimsuit has a black bandeau top, bikini bottom and cute flower appliqués — $10!

15. Hand Me My Evian: Whether you wear this contrast racerback tank with jeans, a skirt or a blazer, it’s sure to elevate any outfit — $8!

16. Off to Switzerland: Get straight to the point like this office-friendly maxi skirt from Express that features a trouser waistband, hidden hook-and-bar closure and slant hand pockets — $88!

17. Not a Crime: It’s most certainly not a crime to wear this cute black mini dress that features a white flower appliqué, mesh fabric and an off-the-shoulder design — $260!

