Flowy dresses and spring go hand in hand. They’re often made of lightweight fabric that won’t stick to you begin to sweat. Plus, these comfy finds often have flattering silhouettes that fit comfortably on the stomach, hips and waist. They even come in handy if you experience bloating. Honestly, we’d wear one every day if we could.

If you’re looking for to upgrade your springtime repertoire with flowy dresses, you’ve come to the right place. We rounded up everything from floral print maxis to casual T-shirt dresses and wedding guest-approve options from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Abercrombie & Fitch and Quince. Scroll ahead for our springtime picks!

1. Coquette Core: This romantic dress has so many flowy details. The halter top dress has a ribbed knit fabric at the chest and gives way to chic back straps. The flowy skirt flares out into a tiered ruffle hemline.

2. Dressed to Impress: You’ll be the best-dressed wedding guest in this off-the-shoulder dress from Abercrombie & Fitch. It comes in a rich navy blue shade and has dreamy floral accents decorated throughout the pleated skirt.

3. Everyday Slay: Pull this midi T-shirt dress out whenever the dress code calls for casual.

4. Casual Tiers: This pretty black-and-white checkerboard print dress is so versatile. It delivers more casual vibes with canvas sneakers, however, you can elevate the look with chunky wedges too.

5. Contemporary Prairie: This floral flowy number is a contemporary take on classic prairie-style dresses of the past. It has a chic button-up bodice, an adjustable drawstring waist and a ruffled tiered skirt with a front slit.

6. Puffed Up: Farm Rio’s Floral Puff Sleeve Mini Dress is a colorful dream. It has vibrant pops of blue, yellow, red and green shades. Best of all? It comes in an oversized silhouette, so it’s not too tight.

7. Subtle Chiffon: This long-sleeve Quince dress is made from a chiffon-like material, making it ultra-lightweight and breathable.

8. Easy, Breezy: There’s nothing like an oversized tank dress to make you feel comfy when it’s warming up. This easy-to-wear tank is made of a breezy organic cotton gauze material, perfect for breathability.

9. The Blues: This misty blue dress is so pretty. It has a chic V-neck design and ruffles across the bodice, 3/4 sleeves and the hemline.

10. Abstract Art: This colorful dress looks like it came straight from a museum. It has bold shades of pink, orange, purple, and black plastered against a deep blue hue. This wrap dress also has a ruffle hem and a front slit.

11. Vampy Vibes: Create a goth-inspired look in this strapless black dress. It has mystical lace along its tiers.

12. Tropical Accents: This vibrant frock is spring break approved. It features bright floral shades that mimic ones found in tropical vacation destinations.

13. Boho Babe: Whether you’re spending some time in nature or just want to wear a free-spirited style ensemble, snag this flowy maxi dress. It has an eclectic mashup of purple shades and a tiered silhouette.

14. Dreamy Florals: Pastel floral designs are one of the things we love most about this midi dress. It features pleating throughout and a ruched bodice.

15. Dainty Slit: Don’t miss the intricate details on this white and floral print find. The thin straps have unique lace detailing that gives way to the corset-inspired bodice and dainty-covered buttons.

16. Empire Waist: Rock this pleated number if you’re looking for a dress that doesn’t fit too snuggly on the waist.

17. Last But Not Least: Made with soft lightweight fabric, this breathable shift dress has a tiered skirt and it’s not see-through.