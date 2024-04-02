Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Whoever made up the myth that only tight-fitting clothing that can flatter the body was, in the words of the famous Legally Blonde movie character, Elle Woods, “seriously disturbed.” I mean, think about it — why would you trade in constricting, tight-fitting clothing when there are looser-fitting pieces out there that can flatter you just as well? If you ask Us, it’s a no-brainer. This is why we rounded up 17 expensive-looking, loose-fitting pieces to add to your spring wardrobe that totally bust that silly myth.
Our lineup below of ultra-flattering, loose-fitting pieces will all bring a luxe feel to your spring wardrobe — but they start at just $21. We found styles like pretty polka dot dresses, flowy skirts and even trendy tops. You’ll want to pick these pieces over any tight-fitting finds every time!
1. Luxe Linen: Truly a luxe pair of trousers, these cropped pants are made of 100% European linen — was $128, now $40!
2. Pretty Polka Dots: This pretty polka dot contrast dress, featuring a lightweight crepe fabric, puff sleeves and deep V-neckline, looks way more expensive than it is — $35!
3. Wrapped and Wonderful: Though this maxi dress has a flowy silhouette, it still has a wrapped waist that helps to flatter the curves — was $48, now $38!
4. Casually-Chic: We picture this short, batwing-sleeve sweater being perfect for spring nights on a patio sipping on your favorite cocktail — $33!
5. We Love a Waffle Knit: Made with a waffle-knit fabric, contrast buttons and an oversized feel, you’ll want to use this top as an extra light layer all spring long — was $40, now $32!
6. Floral and Fabulous: If you’re a lover of floral tops, you’ll definitely want to check out this bell-sleeve style that comes in so many different color floral options — was $31, now $21!
7. Quilted Queen: Though quilted jackets are majorly trending right now, this one is still casual enough to be a timeless style — $60!
8. Cozy Cardigan: This chunky knit cardigan will keep you both warm on cold spring days, and it’s so stylish too — was $50, now $46!
9. Coastal Cowgirl: This tiered maxi skirt is the perfect way to pull off the coastal cowgirl trend, and it even has pockets — was $39, now $28!
10. Must-Have Mini: From date nights to happy hours, this floral-print mini dress will make the perfect choice for so many spring occasions — $45!
11. Slouchy Set: Look luxe when you lounge with this two-piece set that’s both cozy and chic — was $73, now $54!
12. Easy and Breezy: This oversized matching set could be dressed up with a tank, a pair of heels and some chic jewelry for a night out, but it could also be used casually as a swimsuit cover-up — $35!
13. Ravishing Romper: Made with pretty pleats, a tied waist and flared long sleeves, this romper looks so luxe but is secretly affordable — $23!
14. Dare to Denim: A major trend on the fashion scene, these relaxed-fit baggy jeans will bring a casual-cool vibe to any outfit — $60!
15. Pretty Pastels: This puff-sleeve top comes in so many pretty pastel colors that match the spring vibes just right — was $50, now $28!
16. Oversized Overalls: Pair these oversized overalls with a sweater in the winter and a short-sleeve top for spring — was $40, now $27!
17. Beautiful Batwing: This flowy top features a mock neckline, high-low hemline and batwing sleeves that give it an effortless elegance — was $36, now $25!