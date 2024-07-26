Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that the trailer has dropped and the release date of season 4 is officially out, we can finally start getting excited about watching the new season of Emily in Paris. Seeing that it’s premiering on August 15 on Netflix this year, we’re channeling our excitement by recreating some of our favorite characters’ most iconic looks. And if you were thinking the same thing, we added our top 20 favorite Emily in Paris-inspired fashion pieces below so you can get the look too.

Whether you have an eclectic taste like Emily Cooper, played actress Lily Collins, or you prefer more fashion-forward looks like Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park, our roundup below has pieces the two characters would both approve of. However, we also have more minimal, refined styles if your fashion sense aligns more with that of Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, or is more French girl-esque like that of Camille, played by Camille Razat. Perfect for your next trip to Paris or maybe just binging season 4 on the couch with your friends, these 20 pieces are bound to get you in the French girl spirit!

Related: Embrace Your Inner Parisian With These 15 French-Inspired Fashion Finds The French are some of the most fashionable people in the world. It’s only natural to want to emulate their effortlessly chic styles . . . and it’s actually pretty simple! Well-made, easy-to-style basics are the cornerstone of the aesthetic — think romantic blouses, tailored pants, ballet flats, slip dresses and shoulder bags. When you […]

Emily in Paris-Inspired Fashion Pieces to Prep Your Wardrobe for the New Season

For the Emily Cooper’s of the World

1. Lives To Work: We could definitely see Emily walking into the doors of the marketing agency wearing this pretty pink, red and black tweed blazer that features a cute rosette detail — was $298, now $96!

2. Like Wearing Poetry: Look like visual poetry in this elegant v-neck gown by Normal Komali that features a mermaid skirt — was $195, now $117!

3. An Affair to Remember: Perfect for wearing during your next love affair is this off-the-shoulder top from Bardot that features a corset-style waist, front button features and a flared peplum design — $79!

4. Marketing Maven: May all of your best business strategies come when you wear this pink tweed skirt that also has a matching blazer — $89!

5. Social Media Star: Take gorgeous selfies for your followers in front of the Eiffel Tower in this colorful teal floral mini dress that features a waist-cinching belt — $251!

6. #OhCrepe: Enjoy your cities’ best crepes and croissants in this sequin houndstooth crop top that’ll pair with both skirts and pants — $79!

Related: 15 Fashion Pieces That Instantly Make Me Feel Like a Paris Model — Up to 79% Off Let’s be honest: Most of Us think we’re a model in our heads when we sashay around our cities in our clothes. Whether we’re heading to a lunch meeting or just hanging out with friends, acquiring clothing that makes you look and feel your best is essential! Walmart sells trendy and affordable clothing with functionality […]

For the Mindy Chen’s of the World

7. Prettiest at the Party: You’ll undoubtedly be prettiest at your next party in this chic one shoulder cape dress that comes in a few eye-catching colors like pink and orange — $228!

8. Music to my Ears: Sing on the streets of Paris (or your hometown) in this cute, ruffled short sleeve top that comes in bubble gum pink shade — $70!

9. Get It, Girl: Show off your figure in this body-hugging maxi dress from Superdown that comes in a sultry black and lavender mesh floral print — $68!

10. Lights, Camera, Action: Get ready for your first big performance or maybe just a date night in this light-catching pleated midi dress — $395!

11. The Zipper King: Avoid the zipper king by wearing a button up rhinestone denim button-up jacket instead — $112!

12. The Best BFF: Earn your rightful title as the best bff by treating yourself to this puff sleeve top, paired with your favorite maxi slip skirt — $68!

For the Sylvie’s of the World

13. Boss Lady: Harness your inner boss babe in this little black dress from Anthropologie that also comes in white and yellow too — $70!

14. Luxury Lover: Champion your favorite luxury brands while wearing this ruched midi cocktail dress that features a cute sparkling ornament on the side and come in several colors to choose from — $229!

15. Deal Maker: We can be you’ll broker some of your biggest career deals while wearing this ruffled chiffon blouse that features a button up front, short sleeves and a collared neck — $20!

16. Lots of Lovers: Perfect for going straight from the office to a date night is this polka dot a-line midi dress by Donna Karan that features a chic belt to snatch the waist — $149!

For the Camille’s of the World

17. French Girl Chic: Like a true French girl, this classic striped cardigan will go with everything from jeans, to leggings to skirts — $118!

18. Champagne Dreams: Sip your families’ coveted champagne (or your favorite grocery store bottle) while wearing this ivory jacquard blazer dress from Lulus — $69!

19. Aspiring Artist: Create your next masterpiece while wearing an American classic, or in other words, these Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans — was $80, now $70!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

20. Mon Cheri: Meet your next date in this cute mock neck midi dress that’d pair perfectly with both flats and heels — $148!