The French are some of the most fashionable people in the world. It’s only natural to want to emulate their effortlessly chic styles . . . and it’s actually pretty simple! Well-made, easy-to-style basics are the cornerstone of the aesthetic — think romantic blouses, tailored pants, ballet flats, slip dresses and shoulder bags. When you have each of the items, you’ll be able to create outfits that are tres chic! Keep reading to unleash your inner Parisian and be the most fashionable person in every room.

1. Romantic Blouse: 99% of French women wear professional yet romantic blouses on the daily, and you’ll fit right in when you wear this Flowyair design.

2. Delicate Details: What sets this Aconiya blouse apart from other is the gorgeous ruffles across the chest. Talk about tres chic!

3. Silky Soft: Satin fabric and button-down detailing automatically elevate this sleeveless blouse and give it an effortless French vibe.

4. Complete Outfit: When you pair these Funyyzo tailored pants with any of the above blouses, you’ll have the perfect outfit for the office or leisure brunch days!

5. Wide Leg for The Win: The wider the pant leg, the more French it feels. You’ll feel like you’re traipsing around the streets of Paris anytime you have these Banana Republic Factory Chino Parachute Pants on.

6. Bestseller Alert! This Tapered Essential Pant is one of J.Crew’s bestsellers! Just imagine strolling through Cannes while wearing these — you’ll be the image of grace.

7. Comfiest of All: You won’t have to worry about blisters when you have these Amazon Essentials ballet flats. Over 74,000 shoppers say they instantly mold to your feet for the perfect fit.

8. Super Trendy: Of course the French wear ballet flats! Add a modern spin to the classic silhouette by opting for this mesh pick from Jeffrey Campbell.

9. 2-in-1: Mary Jane ballet flats? It doesn’t get much more French than this!

10. Keep it Simple: The key to nailing French fashion? Keeping it simple. While this slip dress doesn’t have any bells or whistles, wearing it will help you exude that enviable French confidence!

11. A Little bit of Lace: The lace bodice on this Open Edit slip dress adds a pop of personality to an otherwise plain dress.

12. Polka Dot Princess: I guarantee you’ll receive endless compliments in this French-inspired polka dot sun dress!

13. Affordable Pick: You don’t need to wear a designer shoulder bag to mimic a French aesthetic — really, you only need to spend $16 on this cute, sturdy purse!

14. Designer Option! We can’t get enough of Marc Jacobs new Clover Shoulder Bag. If you’re gonna splurge, this is the purse to drop some money on.

15. Color Pop: Make your shoulder purse the finishing touch of your outfit! I love to add a pop of color with this Kate Spade Gingham bag!