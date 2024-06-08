Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Memorial Day has come and passed, which means our window for wearing white is officially open! While I’m not one to adhere to the “No White After Labor Day” rule, there is something so breezy and carefree about wearing white in the summer. The color oozes sophistication, whether you’re donning a fancy dress, a simple tee or a fun bikini.

There’s no denying that multiple white pieces are absolute must-haves in your summer wardrobe. So if you’re in need of a refresh, you came to the right place. Shop the top white styles for this summer so you can live out your chicest Hamptons-esque dreams, no matter where you’re located!

Best White Summer Tops

1. Simple and Chic: Name a better time to wear a tube top than in the summer. This design from Efan is far from basic, though it may just become your favorite seasonal basic ever!

2. Simply a Must-Have: No wardrobe is complete without a basic white tee. The quality of this Quince Scoop Neck is top tier, yet it costs less than many options — even ones you’d find on Amazon.

3. Elegant Without Trying: People will think you put in a ton of effort when you wear this Poplin Seamed Halter Top from Banana Republic Factory . . . but truly it’s one of the most easygoing tops available!

4. Eyelets Galore! Dainty eyelets add a girly edge to any outfit. This feminine top from Astr the Label is one of those items you’ll be grabbing over and over on the balmy days of summer.

Best White Summer Bottoms

5. Denim of Your Dreams: Your summer wardrobe is not complete without three types of denim shorts — classic blue, black and of course a crisp pair of white cutoffs.

6. European Vibes: Regardless of if you have any European travel plans, these 100% linen pants will have you feeling like Italian royalty wherever you wear them. I have a pair and I wear them more than anything else in the summer!

7. 30-Love! Get in on the sporty chic summer trends with this dainty pleated tennis skirt from lululemon!

8. For Chilly Evenings: Once Memorial Day comes around, I pretty much live in my white denim jeans. Once you get a pair for yourself (like this style from Banana Republic Factory) I guarantee you’ll do the same!

Best White Summer Dresses

9. Boho is Back: Attention millennials — your dreams have finally come true! Boho is back in style, so it’s time to revamp your wardrobe with this Cupshe lace maxi. Pssst, it’s on sale!

10. Special Occasion: Getting married this summer? This gorgeous linen midi dress from Quince will have you feeling like a queen at your bridal shower or bachelorette party.

11. Never Enough Linen: Linen is the unofficial fabric of summer due to its breathable quality. So, in my book, you can truly never have too much linen. This Seaside Linen Shirt Dress from Universal Standard is a worthy addition to your wardrobe. With inclusive sizing (it goes all the way up to 4XL) everyone can feel vibrant and confident this season.

12. Dress it Up! For the fancier nights when you want to throw on some heels and get all dressed up, you can rely on this gorgeous lacy Petal & Pup dress for any summer soiree!

Best White Summer Accessories

13. Vintage Vibes: You’ll look like a beachy Barbie in these white cat-eyed sunnies. Now all you need is a black and white striped swimsuit to fully recreate the iconic doll’s look!

14. Complete Your Look: Embrace all that summer has to offer with a pair of breezy white sandals. The braided design on this pair from Cliffs by White Mountain can easily be dressed up or down!

15. Beach Ready: One way to enhance your tan? Wear a white bikini poolside or to the beach. Venus makes some of our favorite swimsuits at an affordable price. You can get this top and bottom for under $75!

16. Super Crisp: When you need a finishing touch to a summer outfit, this crisp white BP. Baseball Cap adds a sporty spice for every outfit and adventure.