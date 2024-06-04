Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Have you felt inspired to spruce up your wardrobe lately? Ever since Memorial Day weekend ushered in the unofficial start of summer, we can’t stop looking around for new pieces to add to our warm-weather collection. Luckily, Walmart is offering massive savings on seasonal essentials like dresses, shorts and flowy blouses.
Whether you’re looking for office-friendly styles, date-night-approved looks or everyday wear, there’s a deal waiting for you. Best of all? These are major savings. Like 80% off kind discounts! Read ahead to check out some of our top picks.
Take up to 20% off Time & Tru
Our Absolute Favorite: Everyday T-shirts are a summertime staple. This all-black V-neck is perfect for dressing your warm-weather outfits up or down! — You save 20% off!
Take up to 80% off Free Assembly
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re heading into work this summer, you can rock this unique color-block style blouse to stay warm in notoriously chilly offices! — You save 82% off!
Take up to 30% off Sofia’s Jeans
Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like pulling out a silky dress for a romantic summertime date night. This all-black slip dress fits the bill and will usher in tons of compliments from your partner!— You save 32% off!
Take up to 70% off Beach Lunch Lounge
Our Absolute Favorite: Keep things cute and casual with this medium-wash blue denim shirtdress! — You save 71% off!
Take up to 20% off Astylish
Our Absolute Favorite: Calling all boho babes! You need to get your hands on this chic floral print blouse! — You save 20% off!
Take up to 30% off Sakmal
Are you a lover of all things denim? This chic dress has a dreamy floral accent painted on the side! — You save 30 off!
Take up to 30% off ZhuYan
This flowy blouse is perfect to feel the summertime breeze! — You save 27% off!
Take up to 30% off Scoop
Liven up your seasonal wardrobe with this lively blue floral print dress! — You save 27% off!
Take up to 20% off Jordache
Shorts are a must during the summer. These high-rise pleated shorts are perfect for dressy occasions! — You save 17% off!
