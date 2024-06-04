Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you felt inspired to spruce up your wardrobe lately? Ever since Memorial Day weekend ushered in the unofficial start of summer, we can’t stop looking around for new pieces to add to our warm-weather collection. Luckily, Walmart is offering massive savings on seasonal essentials like dresses, shorts and flowy blouses.

Related: This Walmart Brand Secretly Has So Many Luxe Pieces for Summer — Starting at $9 Like most of Us, our favorite retailers are dreaming of summer fun in the sun. Brands have showcased so many trendy summer essentials and we can’t get enough. So many stunning new arrivals are hitting our favorite e-tailers and online stores and they’re perfect for the list of festivities we plan to get into. Staying […]

Whether you’re looking for office-friendly styles, date-night-approved looks or everyday wear, there’s a deal waiting for you. Best of all? These are major savings. Like 80% off kind discounts! Read ahead to check out some of our top picks.

Take up to 20% off Time & Tru

Our Absolute Favorite: Everyday T-shirts are a summertime staple. This all-black V-neck is perfect for dressing your warm-weather outfits up or down! — You save 20% off!

Not your style? Check out Time & Tru deals at Walmart here!

Take up to 80% off Free Assembly

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re heading into work this summer, you can rock this unique color-block style blouse to stay warm in notoriously chilly offices! — You save 82% off!

Not your style? Check out Free Assembly deals at Walmart here!

Take up to 30% off Sofia’s Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like pulling out a silky dress for a romantic summertime date night. This all-black slip dress fits the bill and will usher in tons of compliments from your partner!— You save 32% off!

Not your style? Check out Sofia’s Jeans deals at Walmart here!

Take up to 70% off Beach Lunch Lounge

Our Absolute Favorite: Keep things cute and casual with this medium-wash blue denim shirtdress! — You save 71% off!

Not quite your style? Check out all Beach Lunch Lounge deals at Walmart here!

Take up to 20% off Astylish

Our Absolute Favorite: Calling all boho babes! You need to get your hands on this chic floral print blouse! — You save 20% off!

Not quite your style? Check out all Astylish deals at Walmart here!

Take up to 30% off Sakmal

Are you a lover of all things denim? This chic dress has a dreamy floral accent painted on the side! — You save 30 off!

Not quite your style? Check out all Sakmal deals at Walmart here!

Take up to 30% off ZhuYan

This flowy blouse is perfect to feel the summertime breeze! — You save 27% off!

Not quite your style? Check out all ZhuYan deals at Walmart here!

Take up to 30% off Scoop

Liven up your seasonal wardrobe with this lively blue floral print dress! — You save 27% off!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out all Scoop deals at Walmart here!

Take up to 20% off Jordache

Shorts are a must during the summer. These high-rise pleated shorts are perfect for dressy occasions! — You save 17% off!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out all Joradache deals at Walmart here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Walmart Has a Secret Brand That Makes My Designer Pieces Look Cheap — Starting at $10 Walmart is such a fun place to shop. When you’re gearing up for a road trip, run to the pharmacy aisle to stock up on travel-sized toiletries. Are you hosting a last-minute guest? You can grab snacks, dinner essentials and fresh linen. Not to mention all the cozy home decor products. If you can name […]

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop more Walmart summer essentials on sale here!