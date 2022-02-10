Gwyneth Paltrow Counts This Clean Lipstick as 1 of Her Go-To Hues

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could only choose a single celebrity to get beauty advice from, one of our top choices would have to be Gwyneth Paltrow. The actress and Goop founder looks stunning both bare-faced and with makeup on, so obviously, her tips are top-of-the-line! We rarely see her in decked out in cosmetics, but when she does pop up at an event, it’s typically with soft and natural glam.

That said, she occasionally adds extra oomph to her makeup in the form of a bold lip color. Red and berry shades are reportedly some of her most consistent choices, and we discovered that one of her all-time favorite hues when she wants a dramatic pout comes from Kosas!

In one of Paltrow’s Goop Podcast episodes, she shared her love of the Kosas brand with her followers. It’s no surprise that the entrepreneur is a fan of the clean beauty line considering her lifelong devotion to health and wellness. All of Kosas’ products are vegan, cruelty-free and incorporate ingredients that are actually good for your skin — and not just for vanity. “It’s just an incredible brand,” Paltrow said, adding that the lipstick colors “are so beautiful.”

But let’s get down to business and talk about which of the gorgeous hues is Paltrow’s actual pick. She revealed that the option she reaches for most often is Royal, which is described by Kosas as a “cool tone berry” color. Here’s the thing: All of the Kosas colors are designed to look stunning with everyone’s skin tone, so the color may appear different depending on your complexion. Paltrow called it “a beautiful red.” As she has fairer skin, it may help bring out the red tones of the shade — and on darker skin tones, the berry hues might be more prevalent. There’s a helpful swatch chart that Kosas provides to give you a better idea of how Royal will look on you. It’s a sleek shade that anyone can wear for a hint of classic color!

If you’re excited about this lipstick but aren’t the biggest fan of the berry hue, there are plenty of others to choose from. Kosas has nudes shades, lighter pinks and deeper reds available for you to try. Either way, you’re getting a quality lipstick that feels lightweight and deposits the right amount of pigment to finish off your makeup look. Oh, and it’s Gwyneth-approved — what more could you possibly want?

