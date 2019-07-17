Lizzo ‘Swears By’ This Setting Spray for Makeup That Doesn’t Budge





How well does your setting spray actually work? For Us, visible pores and under-eye circles always seem to come out of hiding by the middle of the day, while the blush and contour we worked so hard to perfect look like they were never there at all. It’s disheartening, but that doesn’t mean we’re doomed to fading and smudging makeup for the rest of our life!

Everything can change with just a couple of spritzes of the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. This cult-favorite spray is so impressive at holding makeup in place that even the multi-talented and ever-gorgeous Lizzo is a long-time fan!

See it: Get the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray starting at just $15 at Nordstrom! Also available at Amazon!

Lizzo recently spoke to InStyle about her beauty campaign with Urban Decay, a brand she’s been loyal to for years and years before she became an ambassador. “Urban Decay makes products that I love and actually swear by,” she said, naming this setting spray multiple times. “The All Nighter Setting Spray and Double Down Brow powder kit have never left my bathroom,” she continued, before giving it another shoutout later on: “. . . that s–t will not come off. We have to scrub off my makeup because that spray really does the job.” Thankfully, our makeup remover game is on point!

Over 600 reviewers at Nordstrom alone are also raving about this spray, saying it gives them the “perfect natural finish.” Not only does their makeup last for up to 16 hours, but the bottle “lasts forever” too! They say their makeup “stays in place even in the warmest weather” and leaves them looking “flawless all day,” even into the night . . . and overnight! We can’t recommend sleeping in your makeup, though. Multiple shoppers said that this spray blew every other spray they’ve tried “out of the water,” calling it a “must-have for [our] makeup bag!”

A big part of this setting spray’s success is its Temperature Control Technology. It actually claims to lower our the temperature of our makeup, even in the most humid weather, or during a sweaty concert in Lizzo’s case, to keep it from smearing and smudging. It may work equally well for windy and frigid weather, too!

This spray claims that our makeup won’t crease and settle into fine lines, either, for an all-day, all-night, “just-applied” look. When our makeup creases, it creates a rapid aging effect, so we love reading this!

To use this spray, we start by applying our makeup, of course. Shake the bottle, and then hold it 8 to 10 inches away from the face, closing our eyes. We can then mist two to four ties in “X” and “T” motions, feeling the microfine mist graze our skin. That’s it! It may not feel sticky, tight or heavy at all — we may even forget it’s there! An extra tip is to spray our eye makeup brushes with it for crazy-pigmented color!

This award-winning mist is meant for all skin types. It’s oil-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free, and comes in the sleekest black and purple bottle that belongs in our medicine cabinet or in our bag stat. It comes in two sizes, so might as well get one for both!

