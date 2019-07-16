This Easy-to-Apply Eyeliner Has 5,000 Reviews and Won’t Flake on You





Eyeliners can be so flaky. They literally flake off our lid, therefore flaking on us, even though we had totally made all-day plans with them in the morning. What’s up with that? We’d say a permanent goodbye to any friend who constantly did the same, but we refuse to give up wearing eyeliner. We love it too much. When it’s good, at least. That’s why we stick with this Stila one for all-day, everyday glam!

The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is the brand’s number one bestselling liner. Known for its ease of application and practically bulletproof wear, it’s no wonder we can find this eyeliner in handbags and makeup organizers everywhere. (It’s a personal favorite of mine, too, and I’m a makeup fiend!)

See it: Get the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner (originally $22) now starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

Over 5,000 reviewers on Amazon alone are raving about this eyeliner, reporting that it holds true to its “stay all day” name, even after super sweaty workouts! One legally blind reviewer even commented to say that it was incredibly easy to apply compared to other liners they had tried previously!

When I first tried out liquid liner, I had absolutely no idea how anyone did it. I felt like Picasso but without the brilliance. It was just an abstract mess. I was using brush tips with short handles and was ready to totally give up until a friend convinced me to try Stila. The precise felt tip and longer pen-like shape were so easy to use, I learned to draw a convincing cat eye in practically an instant! The staying power is no joke, too. It only comes off when I use a makeup remover at the very end of the day. I’ve tried other brands since, but it doesn’t get any better than Stila, so we can lay our FOMO to rest!

This liner glides on with ease whether we’re a professional makeup artist or teenager experimenting with eye makeup for the first time ever. It dries quickly, letting us create a variety of makeup effects without the smudge. We can either draw thin and subtle eye-opening lines or experiment with wings and thicker, more dramatic looks!

Another way to experiment is by testing out multiple of the nine colors available! We can stick to Intense Black, which I started with, or play around with Emerald, a gorgeous green, or Indigo, a blue that really complements blue eyes. There’s also White, which is great to wear on its own, or to help glitters and other pigments stand out more!

The microtip version of this liner is also available in Intense Black on Amazon if we’d like to try out both kinds! Stila has been producing top-of-the-line cosmetics for over 20 years now, so anything they put out is worth our attention, especially when it comes to eye makeup. This one’s certainly caught our eye!

