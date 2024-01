If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

The Best Color Corrector for Dark Circles

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Whether it’s due to lack of sleep, allergies, genetics, or a variety of other causes, dark circles under the eyes are a very common problem. Luckily, there are a variety of products out there to conceal dark circles. One of the best types is a color corrector, which is specifically designed to counteract sallow skin tones.

In this post, we’ll share our top tips and recommendations for the best color-correcting concealers for dark circles of 2024 that’ll give you a bright and even complexion. We’ve also included information on why color-correcting concealers are so effective, how to use them, and how to choose the right shade for your skin tone.