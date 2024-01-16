The Best Color Corrector for Dark Circles

When it comes to texture, there are two main types of color correctors: creamy and powdery. Creamy products are typically easier to blend than powdery ones because they don’t settle into pores. However, they tend to crease more easily and don’t last as long on oily skin types because they’re not mattifying enough.

On the other hand, powders have a tendency to be more pigmented than creams but can sometimes be too drying when worn under makeup, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin types or tend to use many different products on top of each other every day.

Your color corrector should have a creamy and lightweight formula that will be easy to blend and won’t cake up or flake off during wear. Also, look out for products with oil-free bases that don’t contain silicones. They may cause smudging as they can be difficult to blend.