The Best Eye Masks of 2024

Eye masks are a quick fix for under-eye problems, but just as it is simple to use them and see results, it can be challenging to select the right one. That's why we've put together a thorough guide with all the information you need to choose an under-eye mask.

Eye masks are ergonomically-shaped patches filled with viscous and potent gel or serum to hydrate, smooth, brighten, and combat aging in the delicate under-eye area. Here are some of the many factors that make eye masks a worthwhile investment:

How to Choose an Eye Mask

Choosing the most suitable eye masks is not a matter of probability and guesswork, but does require thoroughly considering many factors.

Skin Type

Most eye masks are made for all skin types, but a few others are tailored to particular skin types. If you have sensitive, dry, or acne-prone skin, it's always a good idea to invest in an eye mask that complements your skin type for better outcomes. People with normal skin can profit significantly from generic under-eye patches compatible with all skin types.

Skin Concern

While generic eye masks are great because they provide comprehensive benefits, choosing a product that specifically addresses your skin issues would be ideal. Although everyone’s under-eye concerns are different, they typically include wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, and others.

Choose eye masks with collagen, retinol, and 24 karat gold extract for fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Use under-eye patches with brightening components like niacinamide, glycolic acid, vitamin C, and other antioxidants for under-eye circles and pigmentation. Invest in options with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and aloe vera extract to hydrate the parched under-eye area.

Active ingredients

After selecting the right active ingredient for your skin concern, assessing the formulation’s potency is crucial. Although it might initially appear complicated, it’s quite simple. All you have to do is count the active ingredients on the list of ingredients listed on the package.

Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic eye masks are the perfect option for people with sensitive or allergy-prone skin. Still, they are also a safe choice in other situations as they prevent unanticipated skin-related incidents. Choose eye masks that are vegan, sulfate, phthalate, and paraben-free and that have no artificial colors or aromas.

Packaging

There are two distinct packaging types for eye patches. Either they arrive in jars full of eye patches or individually packaged bulk packs. Even though the packaging in jars initially seems convenient, there is a high risk of cross-contamination over time because, despite your best efforts, your fingers will inevitably come into contact with the jar’s contents. Additionally, there is a chance that the eye patches will dry out. The individual packaging guarantees that safety is maintained and there is no chance of contamination and drying out.

Budget

Your budget is highly variable regarding eye masks, because there are both drugstore and high-end options. It should be noted that price does not always equate to quality and that your budget shouldn’t be your primary determining factor when selecting a product.