The Best Sheet Masks of 2024
Sheet masks contain active ingredients that can give your skin a healthy boost and address various complexion concerns, from dryness to breakouts. If you’re unsure about what type to get, our review of the best sheet masks of 2024 is a great place to start. The Glam Up mask collection is our top pick for its premium blend of effective ingredients, but all of the options on our list can help you achieve a bright, clear, and firm complexion. Make sure to read through our buying guide to help you settle on the right choice for your skin type and unique beauty needs.
Buyer’s Guide: Sheet Masks
A sheet mask can easily spice up your skincare routine. Below you can find everything you need to know about buying and using sheet masks.
Ingredients to Look For in a Sheet Mask
Sheet masks contain a wide range of ingredients that can tackle just about any skin condition. Here are some beneficial sheet mask ingredients that you should keep in mind when shopping for one:
Salicylic acid
Salicylic acid is a potent ingredient that tackles acne and helps clarify acne-prone skin. It's a must-have if your skin is sensitive and prone to breakouts.
Citrus peel oils
Citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit are rich in antioxidants. Sheet masks often contain these oils to buff away dull, flaky skin. This ingredient makes your skin smooth, bright, and glowing.
Caffeine
Applying caffeine to your skin has the same effect as consuming it. It increases blood flow and circulation towards your face to brighten it and reduce puffiness.
Hyaluronic acid
Hyaluronic acid has the ability to pull moisture to your skin without making it heavy or oily. Look for it if you want your skin to appear plump, restored, and hydrated.
Retinol
Retinol is an effective ingredient against fine lines and wrinkles. It improves blood circulation, exfoliates and tightens your skin, and promotes collagen production.
Ginseng
Ginseng is an excellent ingredient that stimulates elastin and collagen production. Look for it if you want firmer and brighter skin. It also helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines.
CoQ10
This potent antioxidant fortifies the skin against environmental damage. It's also useful for reducing hyperpigmentation and scarring.
Witch hazel and willow bark
Both of these ingredients usually come together because of their skin soothing and balancing properties. Plus, they're great for oil control.
How to Choose the Right Sheet Mask
Now that you know about the various ingredients used in making sheet mask serum, let’s see how you can choose one according to your skin type:
Dry skin
Dry skin requires hydration and moisturization to look healthy. If you have dry skin, look for hydrating skin care oils, squalene, ceramide, and of course hyaluronic acid. If your skin appears mature, ingredients like Vitamin C, licorice root extract, and niacinamide can eliminate dullness and tiredness, and help return the youthful glow of your skin.
Oily skin
Oily skin loves exfoliation and purification. If you have oily skin look for sheet masks with ingredients like yogurt, clay, and charcoal. All of these are excellent at unclogging pores and regulating oil production.
Sensitive skin
People with sensitive skin have to keep a close eye on what a sheet mask contains, as harmful chemical ingredients can quickly cause irritation. Choose a mask with all-natural ingredients, ideally, one that is also free from preservatives, alcohol, and fragrances.
Acne-prone skin
Ingredients with antibacterial properties such as tea tree oil, green tea, and charcoal are an excellent choice for acne-prone skin. You can also consider Aloe vera and snail mucin because they fight inflammation reducing redness in the process.
How to Use a Sheet Mask
Many people believe sheet masks to be the easiest skincare product, but it requires a little more effort if you want to see results. Let’s walk through the correct way of using a sheet mask step by step:
Cleanse your face
Any skincare regime starts with a clean face. If you have a layer of dirt covering your face, it will prevent the nutrients from reaching your skin. Use a gentle facial cleanser to cleanse your skin. Lather gently to remove the grime and rinse with water. Use warm water as it will open up your pores. Now take a soft towel to pat dry.
Apply some toner
After drying, apply your favorite toner. This is important because toner helps restore your skin’s pH level while helping open your pores so that the nutrients in your sheet mask reach the depths of your skin.
Place the mask on your face
Open the packet, take out the mask, and gently press it to collect excess serum inside the packet. Squeeze the serum on your hand and apply it gently to your face. Now apply the mask to seal everything inside.
Place it on your forehead, work your way down to your eyes, then over your nose, mouth, and chin. After placing, gently smooth out the bumps or wrinkles in an outward direction. Make sure the sheet clings to your skin as tightly as possible.
Use the leftover serum
If there is any leftover serum, apply it to your neck, upper chest, and the back of your hands. This way the skin in these areas can also enjoy nourishment.
Relax
Relaxing is the fun part of applying any type of facial mask, but this doesn’t mean you have to stay still. You can do whatever you want at this time, just make sure that the mask does not move from its place. Soak in a hot bath, read a book, meditate, or catch up on your favorite TV show.
Remove the mask
You might be tempted to leave the mask on for longer than directed, but it’s better to take it off while it's still moist. If it's allowed to dry on your face, it can cause irritation. Carefully follow the directions on your sheet mask’s packaging.
Aftercare
Washing your face after removing the sheet mask is another common mistake that many users commit. But what about the residue that is left on your face? It’s all nutrient-rich serum from the mask, so try to let it absorb into your skin. Instead of cleansing your face, gently pat the leftover serum and allow it to absorb into your skin, then continue with your regular skincare routine.
The Best Sheet Masks
Glam Up Sheet Masks
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Premium-quality ingredients
- Free of harmful substances
Cons
- May dry out quickly
Glowing, beautiful skin is no difficult feat with these sheet masks on hand. The Glam Up facial sheet masks come as a set of 12, each designed with a special ingredient for soothing, firming, brightening, moisturizing, lifting, and more.
Whether your skin is dry, acne-prone, sensitive, or in combination, this set has something for everyone. The serums in all of these masks are developed and made in Korea using all-natural extracts. Each sheet has a layered formulation for deeper penetration into your skin. This collection made it to the top of our list for its soothing and versatile formulas.
Dermal Sheet Mask
Pros
- Great variety and value
- Safe, hypoallergenic ingredients
- Soothes and hydrates inflamed skin
Cons
- Serum could be more saturated
If you’re looking for a great value, the Dermal facial sheet masks are worth serious consideration. This set contains 24 different types of sheet masks, all designed to address various skin conditions. You can use them to make your skin more supple, hydrated, elastic, firm, bright, and healthy.
The serums in these masks contain beneficial natural ingredients such as green tea, royal jelly, cucumber, ginseng, and vitamins that have a noticeable effect on dry and oily skin, and are also suitable for sensitive skin. Plus, they're made using cruelty-free practices.
Mediheal Sheet Masks
Pros
- Soothing and firming ingredients
- Helps reduce signs of aging
- Cotton liner is soft and breathable
Cons
- Can make your face feel sticky
The Mediheal collagen sheet masks can firm and lift the skin with hydrolyzed collagen and elastin as its main ingredients, while the tea tree masks provide a calming effect. They deliver deep hydration to your skin, making it plump and supple.
These masks balance your skin’s texture and tone with its peptides, beta-glucan, and aloe vera infused serum. Combined together, they soothe and replenish your skin, making it appear more youthful. You'll also appreciate the cotton liner sheet that's soft on your skin and easily fits into the contours of your face.
La Pure Sheet Mask
Pros
- Visible results with the first treatment
- Suitable for both men and women
- Includes a 100% cotton sheet
Cons
- May not line up on face properly
Infused with the goodness of snail mucin, the La Pure hydrating sheet mask gives you the look of glowing and hydrated skin. It's available as a pack of 10 that's suitable for both men and women.
With a higher quantity of snail secretion filtrate, these masks quickly repair and rejuvenate your skin for visible results. You can feel your skin regenerating after just one use. Besides snail mucin, they're also rich in natural minerals, enzymes, and vitamins. And rest assured, no snails were harmed in the development process because these masks are created with strict cruelty-free practices.
Celavi Cosmetics Sheet Masks
Pros
- Cleanses and moisturizes
- Gentle on sensitive skin
- Provides a lasting effect
Cons
- May not fit all faces
If you want to pamper and plump your skin, the Celavi facial sheet masks will make it much easier for you. This product comes as a pack of 12 assorted sheet masks each featuring a main ingredient for addressing your skin’s various needs.
For example, collagen replenishes, cucumber soothes and softens, charcoal is amazing at purifying, and honey is great for cleansing and moisturization. These sheet masks provide deep hydration to revitalize your skin, making it smoother, healthier, and more balanced. They're also developed using paraben-free, sulfate-free, and oil-free ingredients, with cruelty-free practice to maintain environmental friendliness.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is a sheet mask good for my skin?
A:Yes, sheet masks are great for skin. They allow your skin to rest in their hydrating, brightening, or anti-aging ingredients, providing it an instant boost. They work like beauty sleep with the benefits of skin-friendly ingredients for glowing, plumper, and brighter skin.
-
Q: When should I apply a sheet mask?
A:The best time to use a sheet mask is at night or in the morning before applying makeup. A creamy mask is ideally used at night so the nutrients can all sink in, while a hydrating formula will do more good during the day.
-
Q: Can I use a sheet mask everyday?
A:Yes, it's perfectly okay to use a sheet mask everyday, unless it contains glycolic acid. Glycolic acid is a potent ingredient that sloughs off dead skin cells, so it can have adverse effects if applied too often. Other sheet mask ingredients are perfectly safe to apply on a daily basis, so you can safely apply a non-glycolic acid sheet mask everyday.
