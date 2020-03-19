This Year's CFDA Fashion Awards Have Been Postponed

Another major fashion event has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Just days after Anna Wintour announced that the Met Gala would be canceled or postponed because of COVID-19, on Wednesday, March 18, the Council of Fashion Designers of America issued a statement that the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards will be postponed.

“After carefully reviewing the guidelines of federal and state governments, as well as public health agencies, CFDA Chairman, Tom Ford and Steven Kolb, president and CEO, along with the full support of the board, have made the decision to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards,” the statement read.

Originally scheduled for June 8, the nominations have still not been announced and will be revealed at a later date.

“The Covid-19 outbreak is bringing many challenges to fashion designers in both their personal lives and professional operations,” the CFDA release read. “As an organization with a diverse membership conducting business globally, the CFDA is doing everything it can to help our designers through these difficult times in their businesses.”

On Monday, March 16, the Met museum announced that “all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” which included the 2020 Met Gala.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” Wintour wrote in a statement posted to Vogue.com.

However, it wasn’t always a slam-dunk decision. Less than a week earlier, chief external relations officer of the Costume Institute Nancy Chilton confirmed to The Cut that they were still planning on throwing the star-studded affair for the first Monday in May.

“We are proceeding as planned and look forward to a wonderful evening,” she told the online publication on Tuesday, March 10.

