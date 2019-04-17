In case we needed further confirmation that Jennifer Lopez is, in fact, a style icon, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (a.k.a the CFDA) just named her the recipient of its 2019 Fashion Icon Award. She will receive the honor at the upcoming CFDA Awards (i.e. one of the most fashionable events of the year, where the organization recognizes designers and tastemakers for their contributions to the industry).

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a press release. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

When you consider the fact that JLo’s plunging Versace gown at the 2000 Grammys broke the internet long before Kim Kardashian ever had a chance to, it’s not hard to understand why she’s being honored for her style. Former Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt has talked about how the influx of Internet searches for photos of the revealing dress actually led to the creation of Google Images.

“At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen,” he wrote in a 2015 essay. “But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: JLo wearing that dress.”

The mom-of-two’s nearly naked style has evolved over the years with her now favoring sheer, strategically beaded numbers by designers like Zuhair Murad, Ralph & Russo, Balmain and more that show off her famous curves.

But that’s not to say she’s a one-trick pony. The red carpet chameleon never shies away from a ultra-glam moment. Just this year, she stunned in a mirror-like long-sleeve Tom Ford gown at the Oscars, and she was pretty in pink in a voluminous Giambattista Valli creation at her Second Act premiere.

“Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable,” CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. “Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.”

When the “Jenny From the Block” singer receives her award at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3, she will join the super stylish ranks of past CFDA Fashion Icon Award winners like Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna. All hail!

