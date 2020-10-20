Count Us in! Alicia Keys will be joined by fellow A-listers such as Swizz Beatz and Misty Copeland for the first ever Keys Soulcare Lounge event — and you can join for free!

On Wednesday, October 21, the 39-year-old is holding an event for everyone and anyone to celebrate the upcoming launch of her lifestyle beauty brand. Joining her will be her music producer husband and the beloved ballet dancer, along with the following mind, body and spirit experts: Deepak Chopra, Guru Jagat, Rupi Kaur, Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach and Rickey Thompson.

If you’d like to join, all you have to do is RSVP at keyssoulcarelounge.com and live stream the completely virtual affair starting at 9 p.m. EST. Throughout the evening, participants “will move through the four keys to soulcare,” which is body, mind, spirit and connection, with the guidance of the pros. The “Girl on Fire” singer will also share four pivotal moments from her life as well as some songs from her new album Alicia.

The founder of the brand took to Instagram on Monday, October 19, to promote the event with a fun, little video. “Times are crazy! We are feeling all kinds of way,” she wrote in the caption. “If you’re needing something to fill you up AND you need some live #ALICIA music, meet me at the keys soulcare lounge this Wednesday! Give yourself some time for yourself.”

In the accompanying video, she explains the importance of finding time for oneself, sharing her personal experience focusing on herself lately and how much it helped her. “I know that it feels crazy sometimes to figure out ways to create a time for yourself,” she says in the nearly 2-minute clip. “But we have to do it. We gotta do it. Consistently!”

What better way to indulge in some self-care than with the good-vibes queen herself?!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)