October 14 was just another Wednesday morning — that is, until Ariana Grande returned to social media with a major announcement and nearly broke the internet in the process.

“I can’t wait to give u my album this month,” the Grammy winner, 27, tweeted, sending fans and her celebrity friends into a frenzy.

“I can’t wait to accept it,” Josh Gad replied. Ellen DeGeneres, meanwhile, joined Arianators in doing the math, writing, “That’s got to be soon! How many days hath October?!”

Grande has managed to stay under the radar for much of 2020 aside from a few promotional appearances for “Stuck With U” and “Rain on Me,” her collaborations with Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, respectively. Her as-yet-untitled sixth studio album will be the follow-up to Thank U, Next. The breakup record, which she released in February 2019 after calling off her four-month engagement to Pete Davidson the previous October, featured the No. 1 singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” and was nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.

For months, the pop star has been sharing snippets of songs that may appear on #AG6, as fans have temporarily dubbed the album. She teased on October 7 that the project was nearing its final stages, writing via Instagram, “Turning in these mixes.”

The coronavirus lockdown — much of which she spent at home in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gomez — gave Grande plenty of time to write and record in the studio.

“It’s a great time to create because you’re stuck with your thoughts and left in your head a little bit, so I think all creatives are extra inspired right now,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in May. “I didn’t have a home set-up until quite recently, and that’s been so much fun but also so bad for my sleep schedule and my eating schedule.”

As #AG6 inches closer, scroll through the gallery below for everything we know so far about Grande’s next era!