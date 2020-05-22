It’s raining hits! Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their collaboration, “Rain on Me,” on Friday, May 22.

The track marks Gaga’s second single off her forthcoming album, Chromatica, after releasing “Stupid Love” earlier this year. The tune is also the second collaboration Grande, 26, has put out in May — she previously teamed up with Justin Bieber for the charity single “Stuck With U.”

Ahead of the song’s release — its music video is set to drop on Friday afternoon — the two musicians couldn’t help but gush about each other via social media.

“Love u @ArianaGrande let’s do this,” Gaga, 34, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, May 21. “Nothing can stop us, we know that now.”

The Florida native shared a resurfaced tweet on Thursday, that she wrote back in December 2009, in honor of her song with the “Born This Way” singer.

“Lady Gaga is the most incredible and dedicated performer I’ve ever seen. I. Love. Her. Speechless,” Grande reposted via Twitter, adding, “Woah @ladygaga.”

A day before their song hit the airwaves, Gaga opened up to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe during an interview with Apple Music on Thursday, about her partnership with Grande.

“I said to her, ‘OK, now everything that you care about while you sing, I want you to forget it and just sing. And by the way, while you’re doing that, I’m going to dance in front of you,’ the A Star Is Born actress recalled. “And she was like, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God, I can’t, I can’t. I don’t know. Oh my God. OK, OK.’ And then I did it and she sang, and she started to do things with her voice that was different. And it was the joy of two artists going, ‘I see you.'”

The New York native teased her “celebration of all tears” dance track with Grande in March as well, during an interview with Paper magazine. At the time, she didn’t mention Grande by name, but pointed to the lyrics of their duet.

“I sat with her and we talked about our lives,” Gaga told the outlet. “It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do.”

“Rain on Me” is now available everywhere. Chromatica is set for a May 29 release.