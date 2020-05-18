Setting the record straight. Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande fired back at Tekashi69 after he claimed the singers bought their No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart after releasing the coronavirus charity single, “Stuck With U,” on May 8.

On Monday, May 18, the “STOOPID” rapper, 24, posted a video via Instagram, telling his followers, “I want the world to know that Billboard is a lie. You can buy No. 1s on Billboard.” He then called out Grande, 26, specifically, claiming her team purchased 60,000 units of the track with six different credit cards.

“It’s all manipulated,” Tekashi69 (whose real name is Daniel Hernandez) said in the clip. “It’s not fair.”

The Victorious alum responded to the allegations via Instagram on Monday and praised her fans for always supporting her and Bieber, also 26.

“Thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen,” Grande began her Instagram rebuttal. “We love uuuuu so much. there’s so much to celebrate today. however, i would like to say a few things.”

The Florida native revealed that “numbers aren’t the driving force” of what she does and shut down the rapper, saying the song’s success is thanks to the fans, period.

“OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die mother—kers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life,” she wrote. “Not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try.”

The former Nickelodeon star then turned her focus to Tekashi69, writing, “to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself.”

She continued: “Be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of ‘almost number ones’ in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL …. and you should feel that way too.”

While Grande didn’t name Tekashi69, she alluded to his No. 3 single, “Gooba,” in her post.

The “7 Rings” singer thanked Billboard for “this honor” and everyone who purchased the song, which was released to help raise funds for coronavirus frontline workers’ children. “Love u all a lot,” she concluded.

Bieber also addressed the rapper’s claim on Monday via his Instagram Story.

“He says streams don’t count,” the Canadian crooner wrote. “Yes they do but he is counting his global streams and this is a domestic chart so only domestic streams count. 60,000 units came because we don’t disclose our numbers until end of week. That’s called strategy.”

The “Yummy” singer said that the statement regarding the use of six credit cards “is a lie.”

“Nielsen company checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don’t discredit our fan base with false info,” he continued.

Bieber then noted that it’s not just Grande’s song, and therefore, if anyone has something to say they should also call him out.

“This is my song with Ariana Grande and I’m honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause,” he added. “If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”

Shortly after the musicians, who are both part of the Universal Music Group family and managed by Scooter Braun, clapped back at the New York native, Tekashi69 tried to clarify his message to Grande.

“All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY,” Tekashi69 wrote via Instagram. “I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you. The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.”

The “BEBE” singer added: “LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up with out a father. You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble …. I don’t think you know what humble is………. YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN 💯.”

Tekashi69 maintained that he was coming at Billboard, not Grande during his video post. “I come from a different, different background from you,” he said in the clip, before showing clips about his upbringing and comparing them to her childhood as a Nickelodeon star on TV.