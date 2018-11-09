Shots are fired on the set of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj’s new music video on Thursday, November 8, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirms to Us Weekly.

The department’s watch commander tells Us that authorities received a call at approximately 10:25 p.m. PT about a shooting inside a Beverly Hills mansion. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made yet in the ongoing investigation.

6ix9ine, 22, and West, 41, were on the set when the shots rang out. Minaj, 35, had not arrived yet, according to The Blast, which was first to report the news. The website also reported that West was not injured and left the scene shortly after the incident.

50 Cent shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, November 9, of a window that was shattered by a bullet on the set. He captioned the post, “Now somebody done shot my son video up in LA. Kanye was like [running emoji]. #positivevibes.” A source tells Us that the “In Da Club” rapper, 43, was in New York City at the time of the shooting.

6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) has faced several legal issues over the past few years. In late October, he was sentenced to four years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service after he admitted to using a 13-year-old girl in a sexual video that was distributed online. The plea agreement spared him from serving one to three years in state prison and registering as a sex offender.

Shots were previously fired on the set of a different 6ix9ine and 50 Cent music video in August. No injuries were reported in the incident.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe

to our new podcast “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!