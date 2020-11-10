LOL! Bindi Irwin is keeping it real during her first pregnancy with Chandler Powell and new moms can totally relate.

In an Instagram post on Monday, November 9, the 22-year-old declared her love of maternity jeans, showing off her pair with a button-up. “Now that I know the comforts of maternity jeans, I don’t think I’ll ever be able go back,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Any other mamas out there that can relate? 💙”

Her followers confirmed that they, in fact, could related. “My kids are 9 and 3 and I still on occasion wear some of my old ones 😂,” one person commented.

“I still wear my maternity pants and I haven’t been pregnant since 2016,” another one wrote. Meanwhile, someone else pointed out, “They are even better post partum ❤️.”

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum announced back in August that she and her husband were expecting their first baby. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she wrote in an Instagram at the time. “It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

Since then, she’s seemed to thoroughly enjoy the journey, sharing all kinds of snaps along the way. On October 21, she showed off her growing stomach in an Instagram, writing “Dinner with the fam and baby bump. There are no words to describe how much I love our baby girl.”

A source confirmed, exclusively telling Us Weekly that the couple is “walking on air” as they await the baby’s arrival.

“They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans,” the insider continued. “Bindi decided right from the get-go it would be great to share her entire pregnancy journey on social media, and Chandler’s been taking photos and helping her with the posts – as has her brother, Robert [Irwin], and

mom Terri [Irwin].”

