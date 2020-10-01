Inside Bindi Irwin’s Pregnancy With Chandler Powell: They Are ‘Thrilled’

Pregnant Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have been “walking on air” since finding out that they’re expecting their first child.

“They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Bindi decided right from the get-go it would be great to share her entire pregnancy journey on social media, and Chandler’s been taking photos and helping her with the posts – as has her brother, Robert [Irwin], and mom Terri [Irwin].”

While they await their baby’s arrival, the couple have been “mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives,” the insider adds.

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, and her husband, 23, revealed in August that they are starting a family. The following month, they shared the sex of their baby-to-be.

“Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world,” the Florida native wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be.”

Steve Irwin’s daughter added with a post of her own: “Baby girl, you are our world. Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

Powell was “quietly hoping for” a baby girl, the source tells Us. “He loves the idea of a mini Bindi, and she’s found herself warming more and more to a daughter now that she’s been given the news.”

The future parents started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in March at the Australia Zoo.

With reporting by James Robertson