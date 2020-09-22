Boy or girl? Pregnant Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, captioned a Tuesday, September 22, Instagram post. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

Her husband, 23, commented, “I love you and our daughter more than anything.”

The Florida native added with a post of his own: “Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be.”

In the couple’s social media uploads, they knelt beside a tortoise with pink flowers at their feet. Powell held up an ultrasound photo with a smile.

The pair wed in March at the Australian Zoo and announced five months later that they’re expecting their first child.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Steve Irwin’s daughter captioned their Instagram reveal in August. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

Us Weekly broke the news at the time that the Dancing With the Stars alum’s brother-in-law, Cameron Powell, is also having a baby with his wife, Kristin.

“Chandler’s brother is expecting a baby with his partner too,” a source exclusively told Us. “The Powell family is pretty torn up about the lockdown situation in Australia making it virtually impossible for any of the family to visit them [and] the baby when it comes, unless there’s a turnaround which seems unlikely right now.”