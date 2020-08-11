Double trouble! Pregnant Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are expecting their first child — and so is Chandler’s older brother, Cameron Powell.

“Chandler’s brother is expecting a baby with his partner too,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The Powell family is pretty torn up about the lockdown situation in Australia making it virtually impossible for any of the family to visit them [and] the baby when it comes, unless there’s a turnaround which seems unlikely right now.”

Irwin, 22, and Chandler, 23, shared their baby news with a Tuesday, August 11, Instagram photo of themselves holding a tiny Australian Zoo uniform.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Steve Irwin’s daughter captioned the social media upload. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

The dad-to-be added with a post of his own: “Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

The couple wed in March at the Australia Zoo hours before the country enforced a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” the bride gushed via Instagram at the time. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.”

As for Cameron, the University of Florida graduate got engaged to his now-wife, Kristin, in February 2017. “Congratulations to my older brother Cameron and his now fiancé, Kristin, on their engagement,” Chandler captioned a family photo via Twitter at the time.

He and the former Bindi the Jungle Girl host attended Cameron and his wife’s Florida nuptials the following year.

With reporting by James Robertson