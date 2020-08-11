A little conservationist! Bindi Irwin is pregnant with her and her husband Chandler Powell’s first child.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 11. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

Irwin told fans that she is still in her first trimester but wants them “to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us,” she continued. “Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

Alongside the news, the Dancing With the Stars season 21 winner shared a photo of herself and Powell, 23, holding a miniature version of the Australia Zoo uniform.

The Florida native uploaded the same picture on his Instagram account, writing, “We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

The news comes four months after the couple secretly married at her family’s zoo. They surprised fans on March 25 when they announced that they had a low-key ceremony hours before the Australian government enforced a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe,” Irwin wrote via Instagram at the time. “We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.”

The Animal Planet personality’s mother, Terri Irwin, helped her get ready for her wedding and her younger brother, Robert Irwin, walked her down the aisle. The bride and groom lit a candle in memory of Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin, who died at age 44 in 2006 after a stingray attack.

Bindi and Powell started dating in 2013 and got engaged in July 2019.