Bumping along! Bindi Irwin showed off her baby bump for the first time while giving an update on her pregnancy.

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, shared a photo of herself cradling her growing bump via Instagram on Saturday, October 10.

“My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday,” Irwin captioned the post. “Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!”

Steve Irwin‘s daughter and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced in August that they are expecting their first child.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi wrote via Instagram at the time. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

The conservationist explained that it was important to her for fans “to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

One month later, the couple — who tied the knot in March — revealed they are having a baby girl.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” Bindi wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

Powell, 23, also shared the news in his own Instagram post. “Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world,” the Florida native wrote. “I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be.”

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Powell was “quietly hoping for” a baby girl. “He loves the idea of a mini Bindi, and she’s found herself warming more and more to a daughter now that she’s been given the news,” the insider said.

Bindi and the wakeboarder are also “mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives,” in preparation for their baby’s arrival.

“They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans,” the source said. “Bindi decided right from the get-go it would be great to share her entire pregnancy journey on social media, and Chandler’s been taking photos and helping her with the posts – as has her brother, Robert [Irwin], and mom Terri [Irwin].”