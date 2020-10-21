Round two! Pregnant Bindi Irwin showed her budding belly for the second time since announcing she and Chandler Powell have a baby girl on the way.

“Dinner with the fam and baby bump,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, captioned a Wednesday, October 21, Instagram photo. “There are no words to describe how much I love our baby girl.”

Her husband, 23, commented, “The two most beautiful girls.”

In the social media upload, Steve Irwin’s daughter cradled her stomach while wearing an all-black outfit and a floral cardigan. The pregnant star gazed down with a smile.

The Australia announced in August that she and Powell are expecting. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

The following month, the pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be. The Florida native gushed in September: “Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum debuted her baby bump earlier this month. “My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday,” the mom-to-be wrote on October 10. “Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound, she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!”

Bindi and Powell wed in March at the Australia Zoo, eight months after their engagement. In July, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star exclusively told Us Weekly about their honeymoon, which wasn’t what they had “originally planned” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again,” Bindi explained to Us at the time. “It was heartbreaking and scary for all of us. … [We helped] care for [the] animals and zoo team.”