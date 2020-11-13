The chicest mama! Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with Garrett Hedlund — and her maternity style is the chicest we’ve seen!

On August 30, the 29-year-old announced she was expecting a baby boy in an Instagram post. “Me…and my two favorite guys 💙💙,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. For the beautiful pics, the Scream Queens star dazzled in an off-the-shoulder maxi dress from Sleeper.

Following the exciting announcement, the blonde beauty continued to work, promoting her Netflix film Holidate. For these press appearances, the actress stunned in a variety of designer looks thanks to the help of stylist Brit Elkin Hines. When stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live, Roberts rocked a pink Ganni maxi and Andrea Wazen pumps, and for the Kelly Clarkson Show, she wore another maxi, this time a floral look by The Vampire’s Wife.

However, one of our favorite looks has to be the Tory Burch she wore during her baby shower on October 4. After all, the floral frock perfectly matched her protective face mask. “So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times,” she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying pictures of her standout ensemble.

To mark this special time in her life, Roberts appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s December issue, making history as the first-ever pregnant cover star. In the accompanying interview, she spoke about how being pregnant has helped her reassess the important of self-care. “I’ve really gotten to take care of myself for me, instead of for a movie or for a show or for an event,” she explained, noting that this is the most time she’s had off since she was a pre-teen. “This year has been a struggle, for everybody, in different ways and at different levels, but I’ve gotten to really reassess what self-care means to me.”

Keep scrolling to see all the chicest looks.

