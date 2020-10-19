Throwback heaven! Harry Styles channeled Jennifer Aniston’s iconic character Rachel Green in an epic white T-shirt she wore on Friends.

On Monday, October 19, fans shared pics of the 26-year-old singer out and about in L.A. on Twitter. While most noticed his totally fresh haircut complete with curls, we couldn’t help but note his white tee.

The former One Direction band member posed in a Save The Drama For Your Mama T-shirt from Danni Rose, which was previously seen on Rachel Green in episode 1 of season 10 titled “The One After Joey and Rachel Kiss.” He paired it with a pair of checkered Marni trousers.

The Instagram account @hsfashionarchive noted, “It is unclear whether the original t-shirt worn by Rachel Green was vintage, custom-made, or bought from a small boutique in LA never to be seen again. According to the Friends stylist and costume designer, Debra McGuire, she would often visit small boutiques to source items for the Friends characters but also created a number of vintage-looking T-shirts inspired by thrift store rummages.”

For Styles’ top, it was likely a vintage find, but you can pick up your own for $20 on Amazon.

Along with the shirt, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer also rocked a new, choppy ‘do that was short on the sides and longer on top. This was quite a shock considering he indulged in an unrecognizable quarantine look complete with long locks and a controversial ‘70s-style mustache.

But that’s all gone now! Instead, this new chop is reminding many of his look from the 2017 film, Dunkirk, which sent Twitter into a frenzy.

“SO WE WENT FROM FRAT BOY HARRY TO DUNKIRK HARRY IN LIKE A WEEK- OKAY,” one user wrote. “The way we had a full head of curls a few days ago and now we literally have Dunkirk harry again but this time it’s don’t worry darling harry omg omg,” another tweeted.

We love the ever-changing looks of Harry!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)