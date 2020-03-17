Harry Styles fans might want to sit down for this one! The 26-year-old music, beauty and fashion icon is the cover star for Issue 8 of Beauty Papers magazine and the singer’s photos are nothing short of perfect.

In an Instagram post announcing the news on Tuesday, March 17, the British magazine revealed the two cover photos for the Summer 2020 Issue shot by Casper Wackerhausen-Sejersen featuring the former One Direction star, as well as a trippy, cool-as-hell video introducing him as this issue’s muse.

Beauty Papers captioned the video clip, “Introducing Mr. Harry Edward Styles who collaborated with #beautypapers in an issue that viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms of our world with an explosion of individuality, creativity, diversity and unity.” For the intro vid, Styles looked dapper in a blue suit styled with a burgundy tie and his signature tousled locks.

The covers shots are equally as breathtaking. The first is a black-and-white shot in which the star’s photographed shirtless (hello, tattoos) wearing fishnet tights and heeled black loafers. The second cover shot features Styles in the same Gucci suit and bronze-toned makeup.

Naturally, fans freaked out over the covers. “THE WAY I SAID “OHMYGOD” IS LITERALLY THE MOST OMG-EST I HAVE SAID IN MY ENTIRE LIFE,” wrote one Styles obsessee. Another said, “I love him too much, it’s not healthy.”

Unsurprisingly, the magazine release caused an overwhelming response from fans and the Beauty Papers website managed to crash. The people responded in sheer panic. One user wrote, “We can officially say that Mr Harry styles broke the Internet.”

The magazine posted on its Instagram Story, “Beautiful people, our website as you know, is down due to an overwhelming response. Please hold tight … thank you!” The outlet is currently in the process of fixing the site so interested buyers can purchase the issue.

Beauty Papers was founded by Maxine Leonard and Valerie Wickes in 2015, the biannual magazine “sets out to examine and explore the ideas that shape how we understand beauty today.”

Styles truly is the embodiment of the modern magazine’s mission. He’s no stranger to gender-bending beauty and fashion choices, be it a memorable manicure or, as we’ve all blissfully experienced, fishnets.

