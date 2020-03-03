When Delilah Belle Hamlin can’t decide what to wear, all she has to do put on a nostalgic episode of Friends, and boom! — like Chandler or Joey at Monica and Rachel’s front door — her next oufit inspo appears.

“Right now my style is like Rachel Green’s from Friends. I’m really into the simple, chic look, like little loafers with jeans and a little cropped tank top or something,” the 21-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin told Stylish while celebrating her ASOS Design Style Edit, a collection of oversized tailoring, swimwear, stacked jewelry, slinky cocktail dresses, band tees, sunnies, micro bags, sweatsuits, bikinis and more must-haves that the model hand-picked.

Hamlin’s # 1 fashion rule? To wear something she feels good in. “I like to be comfortable, but also chic and cute.” Specifically, she likes to elevate comfortable, casual looks with unexpected accessories.

“If I’m wearing sweats, I’m like, ‘Okay, how do I make this look socially acceptable, as though I wear it out at night?’,” she spilled. “Sometimes I’ll put a sweatsuit on with chunky jewelry and heels, or I will put on big hoops when I’m not wearing any makeup because then it takes attention away from the face and you just look at the hoops.”

Hamlin even has a pro tip for dressing up casual beachwear: Pairing it with suiting elements. “I love bikinis and tanning, and I like wearing a bikini with a cute blazer or oversized white button down dress shirt. You can wear a blazer, some ripped jeans and heels with a bikini,” she shared.

When it comes to splurging or saving, the model suggests pairing high-end designer pieces with more affordable ones.

“I mix and match every day,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t even put a high-end item on, and maybe it just looks like it. There are some pieces that no one’s going to know whether or not they’re designer, so you really don’t need to spend the money on them.

And Hamlin’s ASOS edit hits that high-low versatility nail on the head. “I love this ASOS collection because you can get so many things out of these outfits and also mix and match them, so it’s not like you can only wear something once,” she said.

While Hamlin is a fashion guru in her own right, she clearly inherits her style chops from her mom, Rinna too.

“I feel like the advice from my mom wasn’t verbally given to me. I just would look up and see something in her closet and be like, ‘Okay if she would wear that, I can too,’ but there are definitely some things where I’m like, ‘That’s all you’,” she joked with Stylish.

Through seeing her mom’s fashion choices and experimenting herself, Hamlin’s own sense of style has evolved.

“I used to wear a lot of colors and I’ve kind of gotten off of that and I’m more into nudes and black and white. I throw in some color sometimes, but right now I’m just trying to be chic and plain… I’m not saying colors aren’t chic, but I used to wear a full-on bright yellow sweatsuit and it was a bit much. I just like to keep it simple now,” Hamlin explained.