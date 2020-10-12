Bella Hadid celebrated her 24th birthday in style, which included some seriously sexy bikinis!

On Thursday, October 8, the supermodel kicked off the festivities, sharing a series of snaps of her and her friends headed off on a private jet. “Oh gosh I feel just really lucky,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable.”

Like a true fashionista, the brunette beauty looked cool and casual for the plane ride, donning low-rise drawstring pants, a tiny pink crop top and a backwards baseball hat. She amped up the appeal with lots of gold jewelry, including a body chain that sat around her hips.

However, it was her swim style throughout the weekend that really stole the show. Hadid slayed in all kinds of head-turning bikinis that we’re obsessing over. This includes Melissa Simone’s Enita Micro String Bikini as well as a colorful vintage number from Eclectic Heartz.

The birthday girl was sure to thank friends and family for making her big day special, posting a video on Saturday, October 10, wearing a colorful floral top. “Kissing and hugging every one of you from my soul to yours. thank you for the birthday love,” she wrote in the caption. “This year has been overwhelmingly up and down, but all around I feel so grateful to be alive. a year of growth, change, lots of self-realizations and manifestations. thank you for being here to watch me grow .. ur support means the world to me and during a very melancholy year, you made me feel a lot less alone.”

Keep scrolling to take a look at her all of her hot birthday looks.

