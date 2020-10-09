Bella Hadid Celebrates Her 24th Birthday in a Seriously Cool, Colorful Bikini

Happy Birthday, Bella Hadid! The supermodel turns 24 today, October 9, and she’s celebrating in a bikini. Because, why not?!

On Thursday, October 8, the birthday girl shared a series of pics of herself rocking a bright high-waisted two-piece while sipping cocktails on a dock alongside her friend Devon Carlson. “A few Bday elixirs,” she captioned the post.

Naturally, the brunette beauty accessorized like a pro with layered gold necklaces, bangles on both wrists and funky red shades

to top it all off. As for her friend, Carlson paired her Frankies Bikinis Mai Tai floral print number with transparent orange sunglasses and giant gold hoops.

The younger Hadid sister definitely loves sharing an inside look at her life via social media. Whether she’s vacationing with friends or on-set working, the model often shows followers an inside glimpse of her experience through lovely photo series.

For instance, on September 16 she posted behind-the-scenes snaps taken on a disposable camera from her Versace shoot with Hailey Baldwin. “I snuck a disposable on set 🖤 @versace,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a variety of good-time pics.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, she seemed to pass time by posting pics of herself. In one series on April 2, she posed topless with a sunflower-hued jacket and her hair pulled back in a bandana, putting her fresh-faced complexion on full display. She simply captioned it, “A girl and her favorite yellow jacket : a series.”

And we hope she keeps them coming for another 24 years!

In honor of Hadid’s big day, keep scrolling to see the entire series of playfully sexy pics.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)