Bringing the style! Harry Styles flaunted a ’70s-inspired mustache in Rome and his new facial hair has divided fans.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 26, went out for a jog while vacationing in Italy in July. Styles wore a gray tank top, black shorts and black and white sneakers. He completed the look with a blue baseball cap and sunglasses.

The former One Direction member has been spotted with his new mustache throughout his trip to Italy and fans had plenty to say about his look.

“Harry Styles may be the only person who could wear a mustache like this and still look good ;),” one person tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache?”

The “Sign of the Times” artist even drew comparisons to Freddie Mercury. “Harry Styles is the new Freddie Mercury everyone. I love the mustache,” a fan tweeted along with side-by-side photos of Styles and the former Queen lead singer.

However, other fans weren’t as impressed with the X Factor alum’s facial hair. One Twitter user proposed a “petition for harry styles to SHAVE HIS MUSTACHE.” Another fan threatened to “eat my own arms” if Styles kept the look.

The U.K. native hinted at his facial hair aspirations nine years earlier. Styles told fans he hoped to emulate a Mario Bros. character one day.

“I’ve decided that I want a mustache…But not like a cool guy mustache.. I mean like a Mario mustache :{ Oh Yeaaahhhhhh!!” he tweeted in June 2011.

Styles recently reminisced on another one of his dreams coming true — skyrocketing to stardom as a member of One Direction. The “Adore You” crooner penned a tribute to the boy band, which celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 23.

“I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way.”

Styles originally auditioned as a solo act on The X Factor U.K. in 2010. However, producer Simon Cowell brought him together with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson to form their massively successful group, One Direction.

Scroll down to see pictures of Styles’ mustache.