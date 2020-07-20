Harry Styles has a new look! The 26-year-old singer-songwriter has finally made his dream of rocking a “Mario mustache” come true — nine years after sharing his goal of rocking statement-making facial hair.

Way back in June 2011, the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker tweeted, “I’ve decided that I want a mustache…But not like a cool guy mustache.. I mean like a Mario mustache :{ Oh Yeaaahhhhhh!!”

I’ve decided that i want a mustache…But not like a cool guy mustache..i mean like a Mario mustache :{ Oh Yeaaahhhhhh!! — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 16, 2011

Present-day Styles made his dream of looking like a Mario Bros. character come true! While away in Italy, the One Direction alum paid a visit to restauranteur Massimo Bottura. He posed with a bottle of the chef’s balsamic vinegar (because, well, Italy) and the snaps have since gone viral.

For the photo op, Styles donned a green and white striped T-shirt, blue jeans with a brown belt, and yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses. He wore his long hair tousled and of, course, rocked the aforementioned mustache. Overall, he looked straight out of a ‘70s sitcom.

Unsurprisingly, dutiful fans couldn’t help but resurface Styles’ tweet from nine years ago, from when he was just 17-years-old.

“He’s really out there inspiring us to reach our goals in life though,” one person replied to that original tweet. Another praised his perseverance: “Congrats!!! Took u a couple of years but u got there.”

It seems as though most of Styles’ followers are into the look, but select people want him to ditch the facial hair, immediately. “Well well well… there you have it,” one social media user tweeted. “Now shave it.”

Some detail-oriented followers joked that his new aesthetic resembles Mario’s brother more than the red and blue outfitted video game character. “You achieved your goal even though you seem more like Luigi babe,” they tweeted.

Now, this isn’t the first time Styles has embraced facial hair during the COVID-19 quarantine. But this is, in fact, the first time he’s really, truly brought that “Mario mustache” to life. Will he keep it, or is this just a phase? We can only wait and see!