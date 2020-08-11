Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Troll Who Criticized Her ‘Lack of Personal Grooming’

Queen of the clap back! Kelly Ripa continues to shut down haters who criticize how she looks while filming Live With Kelly and Ryan from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, August 10, the 49-year-old host took to Instagram to share a promotional video for the talk show, featuring her and co-host Ryan Seacrest brushing their teeth. Though it was just a fun promo clip, one fan had something to say about the duo’s on-air appearance.

“The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming,” the person commented. “I mean it’s a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys.”

Ripa was not going to let this comment go unnoticed. “I’ll bring it up at the next meeting,” she replied.

Sadly, the blonde beauty is no stranger to this type of unnecessary criticism. Back in December, she shared a mirror selfie showing off her Christmas outfit. When one follower commented that the purple and red combo was “not my taste,” Ripa replied, “The top is gray, Sandy. Now do you approve?”

Not to mention, while filming the morning show from home, both Ripa and Seacrest have gotten a lot of backlash from fans who are hard on how they look. But the former soap opera star just cannot be bothered anymore. After all, there is a global pandemic going on.

During an episode on Friday, May 15, Seacrest mentioned viewers who say they both look “shiny,” but Ripa didn’t care thanks to a new outlook on life.

“First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show,” she said. “Certain things don’t matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.”

