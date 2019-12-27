



If you plan on dismissing Kelly Ripa’s style, you might want to think again. On Thursday, December 26, the former soap opera star shared her Christmas outfit on Instagram — and called out a follower who didn’t like the look.

The 49-year-old captioned the pic, “Not big on fashion selfies, but I’ve lived in this house for 11 years and JUST discovered a full length mirror behind the bedroom door. Plus I like this outfit ☃️🎄❄️⛷🎅🏽 #tbt yesterday.”

An Instagram user named Sandy commented on the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host’s photo, “👎Purple and red? Not my taste..to each their own.” Ripa not only spotted the comment in a sea of compliments, but she replied. The T.V. star wrote, “The top is gray, Sandy. Now do you approve?”

For the selfie, Rippa donned a red Christopher Kane midi skirt and sparkly silver shoes from Sarah Jessica Parker’s SJP footwear collection. She tucked her Santa Claus sweater into the skirt and completed the look with a headband.

But other than Sandy, plenty of Ripa’s 2.6 million Instagram followers were fond of the look. Lucifer actress Rachel Harrris commented, “As always I want all of it” and RHOBH star Lisa Rinna wrote, “It’s also a very perfect dancing mirror, I might add.”

Ripa’s no stranger to clapping back at trolls on social media. Last July, her husband, Mark Consuelos, posted a photo of himself shirtless while on vacation. Someone commented on the photo, “He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids.” In response, the talk show hostess said, “He’s on vacation WITH us. He’s a multitasker.”

And in September 2018, a social media user said Ripa was “to [sic] old” to be with Consuelos. She replied, “You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well, you dope.”