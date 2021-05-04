Public display of acting! Harry Styles and Emma Corrin shared a heated moment on the set of their upcoming movie, My Policeman.

The pair were photographed embracing in 1950s period costume on Monday, May 3, while shooting in the U.K. seaside town Worthing. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 27, wore a dark jacket and pants, while the Crown star, 25, donned a similarly drab coat.

In the movie, the One Direction alum plays Tom Burgess, a gay police officer who marries a teacher named Marion (Corrin) while in a relationship with a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson). Directed by Michael Grandage, the film is based on a novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.

In another set of photos, taken on Tuesday, May 4, the “Adore You” artist was dressed in a period-appropriate policeman’s uniform, complete with a chinstrap hat.

Styles’ acting career has been on an upswing since he made his big-screen debut in 2017’s Dunkirk. Earlier this year, he wrapped Don’t Worry Darling with director Olivia Wilde, whom he is now dating. In that movie, also set in the 1950s, the musician stars alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Wilde, 37, among others.

The Booksmart director and U.K. native went public with their relationship in January, when they were spotted holding hands at the wedding of Jeffrey Azoff, Styles’ manager. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Wilde split from Jason Sudeikis in November 2020 after nine years together. The pair share son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4.

After filming for Don’t Worry Darling wrapped in February, Wilde publicly praised Styles for his acting chops in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” she wrote. “Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack.’ Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf in the role after the latter was fired in September 2020 for reportedly clashing with members of the cast and crew.

While the former Vogue cover star is in his home country filming My Policeman, Wilde has been spending time with him in London. “She’s been staying at his place. They’re trying to be as low key as possible and go to places that aren’t too crowded,” an insider told Us last month. “People tend to respect people’s privacy in London, so they probably feel comfortable walking around by themselves and don’t feel like they need a bodyguard.”

