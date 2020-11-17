New gig alert! Gemma Chan is the newest L’Oréal Paris global spokesperson and it’s a match made in heaven.

On Tuesday, November 17, the international mass beauty brand announced their partnership with the 37-year-old actress, and she couldn’t be more excited.

“I’ve always believed that we should embrace our difference as our strength. So I’m thrilled to join L’Oréal Paris, a family of empowered women of all origins standing together to show the power and beauty of diversity,” the Crazy Rich Asians star said in a statement. “The L’Oréal Paris message to every woman: ‘believe in your self-worth’ is as needed today as ever.”

Chan’s first global campaign for the company will launch internationally later this month, promoting the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 3.5% Pure Glycolic Cleanser.

“Gemma Chan is proof of the success that happens when you have the confidence to follow your own dreams, and speak up for others to be able to follow theirs,” L’Oréal Paris global brand president, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, proclaimed. “Committed to her causes with innate female strength, she’s a source of inspiration beyond the screen, for young women to be the change. We’re delighted to welcome Gemma to the family.”

This “family” includes A-listers like Eva Longoria, Viola Davis and Helen Mirren.

The London native wrote about her experience growing up amongst L’Oréal Paris products in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Some of my earliest childhood memories of beauty are of wandering into my mum’s bedroom into a cloud of Elnett hairspray (with its distinctive smell!) and watching her put on her red L’Oreal lipstick,” she wrote.

But this new role isn’t just about promoting goodies to her. “Beauty to me is about creative expression and self care, leaving you feeling good on the inside as well as the outside,” she continued. “And celebrating each of us in all our diversity.”

