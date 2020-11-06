An absolute inspiration. The latest Donna Karan Cashmere Mist campaign — featuring models Lais Ribeiro, Khadijha Red Thunder, Lea T, Marihenny Pasible and Lisa Washington who are all represented by Women Management NY — is all about inclusivity and celebrating the female form in all its naked glory. And it could not be more beautifully empowering.

Stylish had the chance to talk to two of the campaign stars, Ribeiro and Pasible, who revealed that their experiences posing nude was very different. While Ribeiro is a natural at this point, Pasible hasn’t worked much in this realm yet.

“I don’t have much experience posing nude, but for this campaign I tried to prepare both physically and mentally,” she exclusively tells Us. “On the physical side, I try to stay active and healthy. And mentally, which is even more important, I’ve learned how to be confident in my own skin, quite literally, and stay open minded. Healthy body healthy mind, as they say.”

Meanwhile, after eons of posing for Victoria’s Secret, Ribeiro is such a pro it hardly even affected her. “I have been modeling for so many years that now I’m pretty comfortable with shooting nude,” she says. “No matter what you have on, or don’t, once you get in front of the camera, it’s like a switch turns on and I’m playing a character.”

Also, having a supportive team of course makes a difference. “It’s also helpful, from a comfort level, when the team is professional, and you know you’re making something really beautiful and celebrating femininity.”

Shot by photographer Charlotte Wales, the newest Donna Karan Cashmere Mist campaign pays tribute to the Eau de Parfum bottle originally designed by Donna Karan’s late husband, sculptor Stephan Weiss. This luxe encasing mimics the lines and curves of the female figure. Making this sexy and strong image nothing short of perfection.

But it’s not just the celebration of women’s bodies that we’re loving, it’s also the stunning diversity that’s represented.

“It was inspiring to be surrounded by such a diverse group of women and to have the opportunity to shoot with photographer Charlotte Wales,” Ribeiro says. “Khadijha, Lea, Marihenny, Lisa and I all came from different walks of life, and together became a visual representation of the different types of female beauty.”

