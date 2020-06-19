Hot mama! Lisa Rinna just striped down to nothing but a pair of sunglasses for the Le Specs x Christian Cowan line — and stars are obsessed!

On Thursday, June 18, Le Specs dropped the latest collection, which was created to celebrate individuality and pride in oneself. The 56-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took part, modeling the sleek and stylish Sheeo shades, which retail for $119 on lespecs.com, posing completely nude while wearing the accessory. To promote the launch, Rinna posted her campaign pics to her Instagram feed and almost immediately, the comments section blew up with A-list support and praise.

“These are insane 🔥,” January Jones wrote. Kelly Ripa agreed! “H🔥T,” she posted.

“Damn woman your body does not make sense,” actress Andie MacDowell wrote. “How the hell do you do it I work out every day but I do not look like this honey sense.”

Chrissy Teigen, always a queen jokester on social media, teased “honored u chose me to style wardrobe!!”

Her hubby Harry Hamlin also cheered her on, adorably commenting, “Yup! She’s my girl! MY GIRL!!❤️❤️” Meanwhile, her daughters Amelia Gray and Deliah also hilariously chimed in. “Mom when tf did you do this,” Delilah asked, a sentiment Amelia shared. “WHEN DID YOU DO THIS,” the younger sister wrote after writing, “WAIT WHAT,” in one comment and “YOU ARE HOT” in another.

However, fellow Real Housewives really led the charge. “WHHHAATTT!!! Holy S**T! 🙌🏼 Damn this is next level, 🔥” Dorit Kemsley wrote. “This is insane 💥💥💥” Kyle Richards commented, while Dorinda Medley’s comment simply read, “WOW.” As for Andy Cohen, he wrote what we were all thinking: “I’ll have what you’re having….”

To see what all the fuss is about, keep scrolling.

