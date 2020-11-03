Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Armpit Hair in Stunning Nude Pic

Perfection. Ashley Graham shared a series of snaps from her 33rd birthday, including one nude photo that showcased her armpit hair. And it’s beautifully empowering.

On Monday, November 2, the model posted multiple pics from a relaxing birthday celebration over the weekend. “Perfect bday with my boys 💕,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “And if you didn’t vote yet, get out there tomorrow folks!!”

Alongside pics of with husband, Justin Ervin, and her baby boy, Isaac, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star posted a selfie from her bathtub wearing nothing more than a necklace. But it’s not just the piece of jewelry that caught our eye. She also had her underarm hair on full display.

And followers loved it. “It’s the pits for me 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌,” commented one person. “Them armpits,” wrote someone else. Others really related to the pic. “I like to grow my hair in sometimes too.”

Graham has always been pretty outspoken when it comes to embracing her body hair. In an Instagram Story on February 11, she told followers that it had been months since she last shaved her pits after they noticed her unshaven armpit hair in an Instagram post from the day before.

“For all the ladies out there who did not shave their pits basically their whole pregnancy or at least until the end, I haven’t shaved since my last public appearance, which was [The Tonight Show Starring] Jimmy Fallon [in December 2019],” she said candidly.

In May 2018, she made it clear to fans that, while she sometimes shaves, other times she just keeps the hair. “Celebrity armpit is a real thing people,” she wrote alongside a hairless pit. But when someone asked if she removes hair via waxing, laser or shaving, she responded, I just shave them, but only sometimes #hairypits.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)